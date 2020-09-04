High 5 Week 1 Recap

ATLANTA - We made it, folks.
It was an offseason like no other, but didn't it make our High 5 resumption that much sweeter? We think so.
As K-Rod said, let it be Georgia high school football that leads us back into the light this year -- Friday night lights!
WE’RE BACK!
Anybody else ready to run through a wall??
Let's start with the Corky Kell Classic action that kicked it all off this week.
Carver Atlanta vs. Cherokee (Wednesday)
Cherokee takes the first game of the Corky Kell Classic on Wednesday, 38-12.
Mays vs. West Forsyth (Wednesday)
West Forsyth wins its opener, 42-6, over Mays. Note: The scoreboard incorrectly states the final score was 42-0.
Brookwood vs. Dacula (Thursday)
Going into FOUR overtimes, this saga was won by Brookwood, 40-34. (Courtesy Peachtree TV)
McEachern vs. North Gwinnett (Thursday)
North Gwinnett over McEachern, 35-7. (Courtesy of Peachtree TV)
GAME OF THE WEEK: Dutchtown vs. Lanier
Dutchtown and Lanier battle for the High 5 Game of the Week's famous hand trophy.
Our 680 The Fan CALL OF THE WEEK: Douglas County vs. Lithia Springs
Our 680 The Fan CALL OF THE WEEK: Douglas County vs. Lithia Springs
Allatoona 27, Harrison 17
Allatoona vs. Harrison
Norcross 30, Hillgrove 21
Norcross vs. Hillgrove
Mountain View 21, Shiloh 0
Mountain View vs. Shiloh
North Paulding 14, South Gwinnett 33
North Paulding vs. South Gwinnett
Fayette County 20, Grady 14
Fayette County vs. Grady
Mundy's Mill 6, Lovejoy 38
Mundys Mill vs. Lovejoy
Jonesboro 16, Mt. Zion Jonesboro 8
Jonesboro vs. Mt. Zion Jonesboro
Kell 28, Walton 35
Kell vs. Walton
Clarke Central 10, Cedar Shoals 3
Friday Night Heights: Clarke Central vs. Cedar Shoals
Alexander 50, Chapel Hill 6
Alexander vs. Chapel Hill
Jackson County 26, West Hall 18
Jackson County vs. West Hall
Johnson Gainesville 0, Cherokee Bluff 44
Johnson Gainesville vs. Cherokee Bluff
Stephens County 6, White County 44
Stephens County vs. White County
