High 5 Week 1 Recap

ATLANTA - We made it, folks.

It was an offseason like no other, but didn't it make our High 5 resumption that much sweeter? We think so.

As K-Rod said, let it be Georgia high school football that leads us back into the light this year -- Friday night lights!

WE’RE BACK!

Let it be Georgia high school football that leads us back into the light this year -- Friday night lights!

Anybody else ready to run through a wall??

Let's start with the Corky Kell Classic action that kicked it all off this week.

Carver Atlanta vs. Cherokee (Wednesday)

Cherokee takes the first game of the Corky Kell Classic on Wednesday, 38-12.

Mays vs. West Forsyth (Wednesday)

West Forsyth wins its opener, 42-6, over Mays. Note: The scoreboard incorrectly states the final score was 42-0.

Brookwood vs. Dacula (Thursday)

Going into FOUR overtimes, this saga was won by Brookwood, 40-34. (Courtesy Peachtree TV)

McEachern vs. North Gwinnett (Thursday)

North Gwinnett over McEachern, 35-7. (Courtesy of Peachtree TV)

GAME OF THE WEEK: Dutchtown vs. Lanier

Dutchtown and Lanier battle for the High 5 Game of the Week's famous hand trophy.

Our 680 The Fan CALL OF THE WEEK: Douglas County vs. Lithia Springs

Allatoona 27, Harrison 17

Allatoona&nbsp;vs. Harrison

Norcross 30, Hillgrove 21

Norcross vs. Hillgrove

Mountain View 21, Shiloh 0

Mountain View vs. Shiloh

North Paulding 14, South Gwinnett 33

North Paulding vs. South Gwinnett

Fayette County 20, Grady 14

Fayette County vs. Grady

Mundy's Mill 6, Lovejoy 38

Mundys Mill vs. Lovejoy

Jonesboro 16, Mt. Zion Jonesboro 8

Jonesboro vs. Mt. Zion Jonesboro

Kell 28, Walton 35

Kell vs. Walton

Clarke Central 10, Cedar Shoals 3

Friday Night Heights: Clarke Central vs. Cedar Shoals

Alexander 50, Chapel Hill 6

Alexander vs. Chapel Hill

Jackson County 26, West Hall 18

Jackson County vs. West Hall

Johnson Gainesville 0, Cherokee Bluff 44

Johnson Gainesville vs. Cherokee Bluff

Stephens County 6, White County 44

Stephens County vs. White County

Stephens County 6, White County 44