High 5 Week 1 Recap

We made it, folks.

It was an offseason like no other, but didn't it make our High 5 resumption that much sweeter? We think so.

As K-Rod said, let it be Georgia high school football that leads us back into the light this year -- Friday night lights!

Anybody else ready to run through a wall??

Let's start with the Corky Kell Classic action that kicked it all off this week.

Carver Atlanta vs. Cherokee (Wednesday)

Mays vs. West Forsyth (Wednesday)

Brookwood vs. Dacula (Thursday)

McEachern vs. North Gwinnett (Thursday)

GAME OF THE WEEK: Dutchtown vs. Lanier

Our 680 The Fan CALL OF THE WEEK: Douglas County vs. Lithia Springs

Allatoona 27, Harrison 17

Norcross 30, Hillgrove 21

Mountain View 21, Shiloh 0

North Paulding 14, South Gwinnett 33

Fayette County 20, Grady 14

Mundy's Mill 6, Lovejoy 38

Jonesboro 16, Mt. Zion Jonesboro 8

Kell 28, Walton 35

Clarke Central 10, Cedar Shoals 3

Alexander 50, Chapel Hill 6

Jackson County 26, West Hall 18

Johnson Gainesville 0, Cherokee Bluff 44

Stephens County 6, White County 44