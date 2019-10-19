HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 9 in review

Week 9 brought with it some actual football weather. So grab your favorite team blanket, some hot cocoa and curl up with some High 5 action.
First, a big play in the Swamp for our Play of the Night.
High 5 Play of the Night
Creekside's Aaron Penny finds Jalen Delany for the touchdown. A battle for first place in Region 5-AAAAA.
Next up on tap, our Game of the Week was a come-from-behind thriller between Pepperell and Rockmart. Get the popcorn ready (literally).
Pepperell vs. Rockmart – Game of the Week
Bill Hartman and Super Blaine reporting from Rockmart where the yellow jackets are taking on the Pepperell Dragons.
We went all the way up for New Manchester vs. South Paulding.
New Manchester vs South Paulding
South Paulding High School where the Spartans are hosting the New Manchester Jaguars. The Spartans are coming in tied for the 5-AAAAA lead with Mays.
Haralson County showed us a great time as our Team of the Week, so we had to go back to see them in action this Friday night.
North Murray vs Haralson County
The Rebels hosting the North Murray Mountaineers for first place in Region 6-AAA was on the line.
Here are some more scores from the High 5 coverage area.
North Paulding 21, North Cobb 35
North Paulding vs North Cobb
The North Cobb Warriors hanging in there in that tough Region 3-AAAAAAA hosting the North Paulding Wolfpack.
Mays 28, Creekside 12
Mays vs Creekside
A huge game in Region 5-AAAAA as Mays battles Creekside at the Swamp, in a race for first place.
Westminster 0, Cedar Grove 21
Westminister vs Cedar Grove
How about this battle for the top-spot in Region 5-AAA, Westminster Wildcats taking on the 3rd-ranked Cedar Grove Saints
Marist 37, Denmark 14
Marist vs Denmark
Another top-10 battle in AAAA with No. 3 Marist at No. 8 Denmark to face the Danes. It's a Region 7-AAAA game.
Sandy Creek 42, Cartersville 52
Sandy Creek vs Cartersville
In Cartersville, the Purple Hurricanes are No. 1 in AAAA and found themselves in a shootout against the Fighting Patriots of Sandy Creek. It was for first place in Region 5-AAAA.
Carrollton 34, Kell 14
Carrollton vs Kell
The Trojans of Carrollton at the Stockyard in Kell to face the Longhorns.
Stephenson 28, Mundy's Mill 6
Stephenson vs Mundy’s Mill
Heading to Twelve Oaks Stadium on Super Hero Night on High 5 Sports
South Forsyth 7, Milton 24
South Fulton vs Milton
South Forsyth War Eagles versus the Milton Eagles. It's a Region 5-AAAAAAA battle for first place. Not to mention it was homecoming at Milton.
McEachern 14, Marietta 12
McEachern vs Marietta
Undefeated McEachern visits No. 5 ranked Marietta.
Riverdale 38, Jonesboro 21
Riverdale vs Jonesboro
Coach Rodney Hackney's Riverdale Raiders leading 3-AAAAA at Tara Stadium taking on the Jonesboro Cardinals coached by Tim Floyd.
Carver 6, Riverwood 21
Carver-Atlanta at Riverwood
Undefeated Riverwood hosts Carver-Atlanta