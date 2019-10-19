Expand / Collapse search

HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 9 in review

By
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

Week 9 brought with it some actual football weather. So grab your favorite team blanket, some hot cocoa and curl up with some High 5 action.

First, a big play in the Swamp for our Play of the Night.

High 5 Play of the Night

Creekside's Aaron Penny finds Jalen Delany for the touchdown. A battle for first place in Region 5-AAAAA.

Next up on tap, our Game of the Week was a come-from-behind thriller between Pepperell and Rockmart. Get the popcorn ready (literally).

Pepperell vs. Rockmart – Game of the Week

Bill Hartman and Super Blaine reporting from Rockmart where the yellow jackets are taking on the Pepperell Dragons.

We went all the way up for New Manchester vs. South Paulding.

New Manchester vs South Paulding

South Paulding High School where the Spartans are hosting the New Manchester Jaguars. The Spartans are coming in tied for the 5-AAAAA lead with Mays.

Haralson County showed us a great time as our Team of the Week, so we had to go back to see them in action this Friday night.

North Murray vs Haralson County

The Rebels hosting the North Murray Mountaineers for first place in Region 6-AAA was on the line.

Here are some more scores from the High 5 coverage area.

North Paulding 21, North Cobb 35

North Paulding vs North Cobb

The North Cobb Warriors hanging in there in that tough Region 3-AAAAAAA hosting the North Paulding Wolfpack.

Mays 28, Creekside 12

Mays vs Creekside

A huge game in Region 5-AAAAA as Mays battles Creekside at the Swamp, in a race for first place.

Westminster 0, Cedar Grove 21

Westminister vs Cedar Grove

How about this battle for the top-spot in Region 5-AAA, Westminster Wildcats taking on the 3rd-ranked Cedar Grove Saints

Marist 37, Denmark 14

Marist vs Denmark

Another top-10 battle in AAAA with No. 3 Marist at No. 8 Denmark to face the Danes. It's a Region 7-AAAA game.

Sandy Creek 42, Cartersville 52

Sandy Creek vs Cartersville

In Cartersville, the Purple Hurricanes are No. 1 in AAAA and found themselves in a shootout against the Fighting Patriots of Sandy Creek. It was for first place in Region 5-AAAA.

Carrollton 34, Kell 14

Carrollton vs Kell

The Trojans of Carrollton at the Stockyard in Kell to face the Longhorns.

Stephenson 28, Mundy's Mill 6

Stephenson vs Mundy’s Mill

Heading to Twelve Oaks Stadium on Super Hero Night on High 5 Sports

South Forsyth 7, Milton 24

South Fulton vs Milton

South Forsyth War Eagles versus the Milton Eagles. It's a Region 5-AAAAAAA battle for first place. Not to mention it was homecoming at Milton.

McEachern 14, Marietta 12

McEachern vs Marietta

Undefeated McEachern visits No. 5 ranked Marietta.

Riverdale 38, Jonesboro 21

Riverdale vs Jonesboro

Coach Rodney Hackney's Riverdale Raiders leading 3-AAAAA at Tara Stadium taking on the Jonesboro Cardinals coached by Tim Floyd.

Carver 6, Riverwood 21

Carver-Atlanta at Riverwood

Undefeated Riverwood hosts Carver-Atlanta