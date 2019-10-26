HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 10 in review

For Week 10, we had a creepy night in the Bunker with Cody Chaffins, since this is our last High 5 show before Halloween.
South Paulding vs Mays
Two teams atop of Region 5-AAAAAA
Our Game of the Week was full of tricks and treats, too.
Trinity Christian vs Holy Innocents
Trinity Christian and Holy Innocents. It's big!
Our Team of the Week kept rolling over at The Dale.
Team of the Week – Riverdale Raiders
A check up on this week's Team of the Week and how they did
Here are some more scores from around the High 5 coverage area.
Stockbridge 7, Dutchtown 35
Stockbridge vs Dutchtown
In Stockbridge for a top-10 battle in Region 4-AAAAA. No. 5 Dutchtown at No. 7 Stockbridge.
McDonough 7, Hampton 36
McDonough vs Hampton
McDonough Warhawks at Hampton to face the Hornets. Both 2-2 in Region 4-AAAA.
Tucker 23, MLK 13
Tucker vs MLK
Are the MLK Lions for real! Their cheerleaders are! A big test at Hallford Stadium against the Tucker Tigers. The team is 6-1 coming in and atop Region 4-AAAAAA.
Walton 7, Roswell 14 (OT)
Walton vs Roswell – Call of the Week
Walton at Roswell in a game that could determine the Region 4-AAAAAAA Champion.
Redan 6, Westminster 45
Redan at Westminister
A Region 5-AAA showdown between the Westminster Wildcats and Redan Raiders. This one from our friends at WCAT.
Marist 27, Flowery Branch 0
Marist vs Flowery Branch
A top-ten battle in Region AAAA. Marist at the Falcons Nest to Flowery Branch. First place in Region 7-AAAA is on the line.
Shiloh 29, South Gwinnett 26
Shiloh at South Gwinnett
Shiloh Generals at South Gwinnett trying to rebound from their only loss of the season.
Brookwood 19, Parkview 50
Brookwood vs Parkview
It’s the 38th edition at the Big Orange Jungle for Brookwood and Parkview. It’s an age-old battle for first place in Region 7-AAAAAAA.
Eastside 42, Druid Hills 0
Eastside vs Druid Hills
Eastside Eagles and the Red Devils of Druid Hills battling at Adams Stadium. Eagles trying to keep pace with Woodward in Region 4-AAAA.
Riverside Military Academy 21, Hebron 49
Riverside Military vs Hebron Christian
We roll deep into the night now with the Hebron Christian Lions taking on the Riverside Military Academy Eagles.
Habersham Central 0, Dacula 41
Habersham Central vs Dacula
8-AAAAAA's region-leading Dacula Falcons and the Habersham Central Raiders going at it at Barron Field.
Meadowcreek 49, Central Gwinnett 63
Meadowcreek vs Central Gwinnett
At spooky Castle at Central Gwinnett as they take on Meadowcreek
Heard County 0, Callaway 34
Heard Count vs. Callaway
Rocking on with the Heard County Braves and Callaway Cavaliers. First place in Region 5-AA on the line.