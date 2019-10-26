HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 10 in review

For Week 10, we had a creepy night in the Bunker with Cody Chaffins, since this is our last High 5 show before Halloween.

Our Game of the Week was full of tricks and treats, too.

Our Team of the Week kept rolling over at The Dale.

Here are some more scores from around the High 5 coverage area.

Stockbridge 7, Dutchtown 35

McDonough 7, Hampton 36

Tucker 23, MLK 13

Walton 7, Roswell 14 (OT)

Redan 6, Westminster 45

Marist 27, Flowery Branch 0

Shiloh 29, South Gwinnett 26

Brookwood 19, Parkview 50

Eastside 42, Druid Hills 0

Riverside Military Academy 21, Hebron 49

Habersham Central 0, Dacula 41

Meadowcreek 49, Central Gwinnett 63

Heard County 0, Callaway 34