GHSA cancels spring sports

The Georgia High School Association announced Thursday afternoon it is cancelling all activities and sports for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I especially want to commend the graduating seniors who have not only missed most of the spring season but prom, senior nights, awards ceremonies, possibly graduation, and spent the last few months away from their friends and classmates," GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines said in the statement. "Our seniors have a great deal to be proud of and while this is not the way any of us wanted it to end, I want to thank them for a job well done."

Hines said there are no plans to grant a fifth year of eligibility to graduating students.

Hines also said the status of summer and fall sports are up in the air.

"I am concerned about the summer as well as the fall," he said in the statement. "I am hoping for the best but there is no information available that would allow for any decision regarding when practices and workouts will be allowed."

Two local head football coaches also expressed concern with FOX 5 Sports this week regarding the cancellation of spring football.

"Once you have something taken away from you and you're away from the people that you love, who you're used to being around every day, I think it gives you an appreciation for all of that," said new Alpharetta head coach Jason Kervin. "So I'm hoping that we can turn that into a positive when we get back and we maximize every day."

"I bet you 95 percent of coaches have made this comment out there to senior classes: 'Seniors, you never know when your last play is,' with injuries and stuff like that," new Cass head coach Steve Gates said. "Well now, they have to believe us when we say, 'You don't know what you've got until it's gone,' and all these spring sport athletes are living that right now."