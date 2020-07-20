Georgia high school football season pushed back two weeks

article

The Georgia High School Association voted on Monday to delay the start of the high school football season by two weeks, according to a Board of Trustees member at the meeting.

The new start of the high school football season is set for Friday, September 4th. The vote also keeps high school football teams with full 10-game regular season schedules and full playoff schedules.

Other fall sports will still start on time.

Here are the official minutes from Monday's GHSA Board of Trustees meeting: GHSA Board of Trustees meeting minutes

These decisions are being made as COVID-19 affects the way high school sports will be played this year around the country. Several states have made decisions to postpone fall sports, or move them to the spring. On Monday, California voted to postpone the start of their state's high school football season to December or January.