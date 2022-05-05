Recipe: Filet Mignon Carne Asada Taco

article

Cinco de Mayo is a yearly celebration held on May 5, which commemorates the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Chef Alma Cocina of Alma Cocina shares his grill taco recipe. If you'd like to visit the restaurant click here. Find the recipe below.

Filet Mignon Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada (any tender beef)

2 Tomatoes

2 Red Onion

1 Bunches Cilantro

2 T Cumin toasted and Ground

2 T Mexican Oregano Toasted and ground

2 T Green Chile Flake

5oz Worcestershire Sauce

2oz Serrano Chiles

Salsa Molcajete

YIELD: 1.5 qt

1# Tomatillos, blackened in husks

2 Jalapenos charred

1oz Garlic

.25oz Mexican oregano, toasted

.25oz Cumin seeds, toasted

.5 Roma tomatoes, charred

1 Habanero charred

1oz Cilantro

2oz lime juice

TT Salt

METHOD:

Char the tomatillos, chiles and tomatoes in a dry skillet or over open flame. . Toast cumin and oregano in a dry skillet Add all ingredients to the blender and puree until smooth. Adjust salt to taste.