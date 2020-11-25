Pumpkin pie recipe from Proof of the Pudding

article

Executive Corporate Chef Vagn Nielsen joins us with a simple recipe for pumpkin pie that you can try at home. For more information on their to-go menu or catering click here.

Pie filling:

1 can pumpkin puree - 15 oz can

3 egg yolks

1 large egg

1 can sweetened condensed milk - 14 oz can

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon table salt

Peel from 1 orange

¼ cup of fresh squeezed orange juice

Mix all ingredients in a bowl with a whisk. Pour into a 9 inch pie crusted pie pan Bake for approx. 45 minutes in a 350 degree oven Serve with lightly whipped cream which is seasoned with vanilla sugar and a little Cointreau

Pie crust:

1 ½ stick butter

3 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1/3 cup cold vegetable shortening

½ cup ice cold water

Mix first 5 items in the mixer. At the end slowly add the water.

Enjoy and Happy Thanksgiving