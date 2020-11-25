Expand / Collapse search

Pumpkin pie recipe from Proof of the Pudding

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Executive Corporate Chef Vagn Nielsen joins us with a simple recipe for pumpkin pie that you can try at home. For more information on their to-go menu or catering click here.

Pie filling:

  • 1 can pumpkin puree - 15 oz can
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk - 14 oz can
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • ½ tsp ground ginger
  • ½ tsp ground nutmeg
  • ½ teaspoon table salt
  • Peel from 1 orange
  • ¼ cup of fresh squeezed orange juice
  1. Mix all ingredients in a bowl with a whisk.
  2. Pour into a 9 inch pie crusted pie pan
  3. Bake for approx. 45 minutes in a 350 degree oven
  4. Serve with lightly whipped cream which is seasoned with vanilla sugar and a little Cointreau

Pie crust:

  • 1 ½ stick butter
  • 3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/3 cup cold vegetable shortening
  • ½ cup ice cold water
  1. Mix first 5 items in the mixer.
  2. At the end slowly add the water.

Enjoy and Happy Thanksgiving