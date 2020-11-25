Pumpkin pie recipe from Proof of the Pudding
Executive Corporate Chef Vagn Nielsen joins us with a simple recipe for pumpkin pie that you can try at home. For more information on their to-go menu or catering click here.
Pie filling:
- 1 can pumpkin puree - 15 oz can
- 3 egg yolks
- 1 large egg
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk - 14 oz can
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp ground ginger
- ½ tsp ground nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon table salt
- Peel from 1 orange
- ¼ cup of fresh squeezed orange juice
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl with a whisk.
- Pour into a 9 inch pie crusted pie pan
- Bake for approx. 45 minutes in a 350 degree oven
- Serve with lightly whipped cream which is seasoned with vanilla sugar and a little Cointreau
Pie crust:
- 1 ½ stick butter
- 3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1/3 cup cold vegetable shortening
- ½ cup ice cold water
- Mix first 5 items in the mixer.
- At the end slowly add the water.
Enjoy and Happy Thanksgiving