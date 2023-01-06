Popular food truck Cereal and Cream opens Grant Park storefront

There’s nothing better than starting the day off with a bowl of your favorite cereal, right? Well, according to Atlanta business owner Tayler Walker, there is something better: transforming that cereal into a one-of-a-kind sweet treat!

Walker is the founder of Cereal and Cream, which specializes in cereal-infused ice cream desserts.

"We do cones, we do milkshakes, we do full-sized waffle sundaes," Walker told us last summer, when we featured her food truck on Good Day Atlanta. "Everything from cheesecake bites to Snickers to Fruity Pebbles to Apple Jacks, you can get blended in your ice cream dessert."

Since we last saw her over the summer, Walker has expanded her business to include a storefront location in Grant Park. Painted and decorated in bright pink (you can’t miss it!), the entrepreneur says the brick-and-mortar Cereal and Cream features an eye-popping selection of more than 75 cereals and candies which may be blended into your favorite ice cream base. And don’t worry: if all those choices sound a little overwhelming, there are some pre-selected blends available, like the top-selling Downtown (ice cream with Frosted Flakes, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and French Toast Crunch, topped with whipped cream and caramel). This month, Walker is also launching a dessert-style brunch featuring pancakes and mocktails.

Cereal and Cream is located at 415 Memorial Drive, Suite B, in Grant Park — for a look at the current hours and the menu, click here. Walker says the food truck is also still operational and available for special events including festivals, birthday parties, and on-set catering.

Over the summer, we tried the Downtown with strawberry ice cream and, frankly, we haven’t stopped thinking about it since. So, when we heard about the new storefront in Grant Park, we knew we needed to check it out! Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning hanging out at Cereal and Cream!