Multi-week restaurant event feeds tourism in Roswell

It’s been nearly two full years since restaurants around the world were forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, creating an incredibly difficult situation for restaurant owners trying to keep their businesses afloat. And that’s why community leaders in one metro Atlanta community say a culinary event happening right now event is such a vital effort.

Roswell Restaurant Weeks kicked off Thursday, Jan. 20 and continues through Sunday, Feb. 6, shining a spotlight on more than two dozen of the city’s top restaurants. This is the eighth year for the event, which is presented by economic development agency Roswell Inc. and Visit Roswell, which focuses on driving tourism to the area. Last year, the organizations expanded the event — which traditionally runs for one week in January — to a multi-week event in an effort to further support local restaurants, something they’ve decided to do again this year.

So, how does Roswell Restaurant Weeks work? Simple: participating restaurants have created special prix fixe (fixed price) menus featuring signature dishes and some new creations, and will invite guests to order from those menus during the event in order to give diners an overview of what makes their establishment unique. Organizers say it’s a way to bring new customers to the city’s restaurant scene and to show off how diverse the culinary options are.

Roswell's website has a full list of participating restaurants and to check out the prix fixe menus.

Watch as Good Day Atlanta takes a "culinary tour" of Roswell!

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE