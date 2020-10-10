Mother-daughter duo launch podcast tackling tough topics impacting youth

Rachael "Laya" Hoffman teamed up with her daughter Cyla Grace Hoffman to create the "She Sounds Like Me" podcast in Atlanta.

The podcast will focus on a variety of complex issues today's young people are exposed to in the current climate.

Rachael told Good Day Atlanta the inspiration to take the conversation from the household to a microphone, came naturally.

"We are voiceover actors and it's kind of been our thing to talk for a living. But to talk to each other about these important things that's been going on. It's happening in our house naturally," Rachael said.

The "She Sounds Like Me" podcast will be available to stream on all platforms starting on October 11.

