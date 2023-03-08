Meet the Atlanta artist behind the chrome reflective smiley face mural

Atlanta artist Matthew Evans pays homage to Atlanta’s notable skyline this year represented through his signature chrome reflective smiley face.

As an artist born and raised in Atlanta, Evans says he is constantly seeking new ways to push the boundaries of traditional mediums and techniques.

In his mural, he has explored the intersection of art and technology by using site-specific 360 photographs and a 3D model of a chrome object.

The resulting mural offers a one-of-a-kind art experience that invites the viewer to fully engage with the present moment, sharing a glimpse into the vibrant energy that connects Atlanta as a whole.

