Heather McDonald to headline City Winery in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Comedian-Actress Heather McDonald is visiting Atlanta this weekend to perform at Atlanta City Winery. 

She was a producer and talent on Chelsea Lately, has a NY Times best selling book, and a Showtime comedy special.

Heather's "Juicy Scoop" podcast  has 30 million downloads, and is a top 10 comedu and number 1 gossip podcast.
 

She'll be performing at City Winery September 27 and 28. 


To purchase tickets click here.

You can follow Heather on social media at @HeatherMcDonald
 

 