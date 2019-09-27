Heather McDonald to headline City Winery in Atlanta

article

Comedian-Actress Heather McDonald is visiting Atlanta this weekend to perform at Atlanta City Winery.

She was a producer and talent on Chelsea Lately, has a NY Times best selling book, and a Showtime comedy special.

Heather's "Juicy Scoop" podcast has 30 million downloads, and is a top 10 comedu and number 1 gossip podcast.



She'll be performing at City Winery September 27 and 28.



To purchase tickets click here.

You can follow Heather on social media at @HeatherMcDonald

