Good Day Atlanta viewer: March 17, 2023

Atlanta Motor Speedway: Last year’s Spring NASCAR Weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway was one for the record books, with more than 45 lead changes during the marquee race. So, expectations are high for another thrilling weekend as the biggest names in NASCAR return to Hampton. It’s race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with a double-header on Saturday of the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and the Fr8 208 (NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series) and then the Ambetter Health 400 (NASCAR Cup Series) on Sunday.

Burgers With Buck Limerick Junction: Founded in 1988, Limerick Junction Pub has proudly served Atlanta and the heart of the Virginia-Highland neighborhood since. The restaurant will be hosting some events this weekend to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Friday they'll a small beer garden outside, but inside we will still be full service. They'll open from noon until 2:30. For more information click here.

Marcus Bar & Grille opening in Old Fourth Ward from beloved award-winning chef, restaurateur & author, Marcus Samuelsson: The concept – Samuelsson’s first in Atlanta – is a vibrant and funky neighborhood bar and grill. Marcus B&G will open at 525 Edgewood Ave SE with a menu emblematic of his personality, featuring everything from oysters on the half shell to an assortment of steaks and barbecue, to a selection of Marcus’s signature items, such as Brown Sugar Wings and Old Bay Crab Cakes. The lively bar will feature an impressive wine list, local craft beers, and creative cocktails. For more information click here.





Choreographer Jeremy Green talks working with some of the biggest names in music, his upcoming documentary and more: "Dear Black Boy," and his "Behind the movement" initiative were started by choreographer Jeremy Green. He's worked with big names like Latto, Offset, Lil Baby and more. Behind The Movement is a night of dance, art, and passion to support the kids in the arts. Renowned choreographer and creative director Jeremy Green crafted this production to engage the masses through enlightening, exciting, and entertaining performances. BTM hopes to highlight the benefits of youth self-expression through dance and performing arts as a platform for communities abroad. "Dear Black Boy," is happening Saurday April 8 at 1pm and 8pm at 7 Stages Theater. For more information click here.

Daymond John talks his new children's book Little Daymond, Learn to Earn: The idea of the book is it is about teaching financial intelligence to kids at a young age. As fellow entrepreneurs, Daymond wants people to learn about the options they have in life, and not be narrow in their thinking. But being an idea person is not good enough. You should know the basics. You should want to know the basics. Little Daymond is a way for parents to connect with their kids in a away that teaches and also creates more connectivity. It also takes us beyond the stale "what did you learn at school today" and allows you to start doing fun things together to teach (and learn). On top of helping children with financial literacy he's also the owner and founder of FUBU and one of the panelist for Shark Tank. For more information and to purchase Little Daymond, Learn to Earn click here.