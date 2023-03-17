Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
6
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM EDT until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Good Day Atlanta viewer: March 17, 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Corey Heim talks about upcoming race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway. Paul caught up with Marietta native Corey Heim about the repave of the track, what he's looking forward to this year, and what it means to have won on his home track.

Atlanta Motor Speedway: Last year’s Spring NASCAR Weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway was one for the record books, with more than 45 lead changes during the marquee race. So, expectations are high for another thrilling weekend as the biggest names in NASCAR return to Hampton. It’s race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with a double-header on Saturday of the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and the Fr8 208 (NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series) and then the Ambetter Health 400 (NASCAR Cup Series) on Sunday.

Burgers with Buck: Limerick Junction Pub

Just in time for Saint Patrick's Day, Buck takes a visit to Limerick Junction Pub in Virginia Highlands where they are serving up a burger that pairs perfectly with a Guinness. Sláinte!

Burgers With Buck Limerick Junction: Founded in 1988, Limerick Junction Pub has proudly served Atlanta and the heart of the Virginia-Highland neighborhood since. The restaurant will be hosting some events this weekend to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Friday they'll  a small beer garden outside, but inside we will still be full  service. They'll open from noon until 2:30. For more information click here.   

Chef Marcus Samuelsson on Good Day Atlanta

Award-winning chef, restaurateur & author, Marcus Samuelsson cooks up a storm, showcasing a few of the dishes available at his new Atlanta restaurant, Marcus Bar & Grille – opening in late March in Old Fourth Ward.

Marcus Bar & Grille opening in Old Fourth Ward from beloved award-winning chef, restaurateur & author, Marcus Samuelsson: The concept – Samuelsson’s first in Atlanta – is a vibrant and funky neighborhood bar and grill.  Marcus B&G will open at 525 Edgewood Ave SE with a menu emblematic of his personality, featuring everything from oysters on the half shell to an assortment of steaks and barbecue, to a selection of Marcus’s signature items, such as Brown Sugar Wings and Old Bay Crab Cakes. The lively bar will feature an impressive wine list, local craft beers, and creative cocktails. For more information click here.

 

Jeremy Green on helping people achieve their dreams

Choreographer Jeremy Green talks about working with some of the biggest names in music, his documentary "Dear Black Boy," and his "Behind the movement" initiative.

Choreographer Jeremy Green talks working with some of the biggest names in music, his upcoming documentary and more:  "Dear Black Boy,"  and his "Behind the movement" initiative were started by choreographer Jeremy Green. He's worked with big names like Latto, Offset, Lil Baby and more.  Behind The Movement is a night of dance, art, and passion to support the kids in the arts.  Renowned choreographer and creative director Jeremy Green crafted this production to engage the masses through enlightening, exciting, and entertaining performances. BTM hopes to highlight the benefits of youth self-expression through dance and performing arts as a platform for communities abroad. "Dear Black Boy," is happening Saurday April 8 at 1pm and 8pm at 7 Stages Theater. For more information click here. 

Daymond John talks about children's book

You know him from 'Shark Tank.' Daymond John, founder & CEO of FUBU joins Good Day Atlanta to discuss his new children's book about financial literacy.

Daymond John talks his new children's book Little Daymond, Learn to Earn:  The idea of the book is it is about teaching financial intelligence to kids at a young age.  As fellow entrepreneurs, Daymond wants people to learn about the options they have in life, and not be narrow in their thinking. But being an idea person is not good enough. You should know the basics. You should want to know the basics.  Little Daymond is a way for parents to connect with their kids in a away that teaches and also creates more connectivity. It also takes us beyond the stale "what did you learn at school today" and allows you to start doing fun things together to teach (and learn). On top of helping children with financial literacy he's also the owner and founder of FUBU and one of the panelist for Shark Tank. For more information and to purchase  Little Daymond, Learn to Earn click here. 