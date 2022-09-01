Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 1, 2022

Paul visits Druid Hills High School for High 5 Sports Team of the Week: It’s been nearly 30 years since Druid Hills has registered a winning season. That streak may continue in 2022, but they did collect their first win in two years when they beat McNair on Thursday. High 5 Sports featured the Red Devils earlier this year — telling the story of the near extinction of their football program during the COVID seasons. At one point last summer, Druid Hills had 9 players committed to play for the team. Since then, head coach Frederick Greene has turned them around. They have over 50 players dressing out on game nights, and the touchdown club has raised significant funds to keep the program going.

Founder Ayo Anmashun, and co-Executive Producer Ava L. Hall of the Headies Awards: The Headies Awards will celebrate its 15th year bringing an unprecedented awards ceremony to Atlanta. Founded by Nigerian entertainment entrepreneur and radio executive Ayo Animashaun, the Headies awards is organized by Smooth Productions. Animashaun’s production firm also publishes the weekly Hip Hip World Magazine, and in 2013 launched HipTV on Multichoice DSTV which is available in 44 countries in Africa. He is credited as one of Nigeria’s most influential entertainment moguls. The Headies Awards is coming to America and will be held on Sept. 4 at the Cobb Energy Center. The bold showcase of talent will air in 89 countries across the continent of Africa on satellite and terrestrial, as well as across several digital platforms around the world.

Ola Ray talks her new Tell All Memoir and her friendship with Michael Jackson: Ola started her professional career in Japan as part of a family performing act, and as a commercial model. She became the national brand model for Classic Curl hair and beauty products with her face on billboards and products. She was in several music videos and movies and, of course, "Thriller" as the role of Michael Jackson's girlfriend. Ola Ray, a small-town girl from St. Louis who rose to superstardom alongside the King of Pop, has completed her new book "The Thrill of it All": a gripping memoir that lays out all the details of her life and career before and after "Thriller." She hopes it will be a guidepost for young people with big aspirations heading to Hollywood, so they can enter that world with open eyes. To purchase the book click here.

Thomas Q. Jones stars, executive produces, and is showrunner of BOUNCE TV’s tentpole comedy "Johnson": The series is also produced by Cedric the Entertainer. The Johnson men are back together…well, almost. A couple of months have passed since the fellas had the fallout at the art gallery. This season you will see more dating adventures of four best friends and the challenges they face while confronting and finding humor in the most current controversial social issues from the Black man’s perspective, ranging from love and marriage to business, politics, and religion. Before his acting career, Jones had a historic career as a running back for 12 seasons in the National Football League (NFL). He played college football for the University of Virginia. He was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals and played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in addition to the New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs. He retired among the top 25 leading rushers in NFL history and a member of the 10,000 rushing yards club. In 2019 he was nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Catch Johnson Sunday nights on Bounce TV at 8 p.m. Watch the trailer here.

Chef Matt executive chef for the Georgia International Convention Center demos Korean chicken wing recipe for your tailgating weekend: He is well known for his restaurant-quality menus customized for events with nearly 4,000 guests as well as concessions for the Atlanta Dream and College Park Sky Hawks games. From spicy chicken wings to spring rolls, sliders, deviled eggs and more, Chef Matt has the perfect recipes that viewers can replicate at home.

Jamie Parrish Editor and Chief of Raised Southern Magazine shows us how to make a Gluten Free Mediterranean Salad for your Labor Day BBQ: Check out Raised Southern Magazine here.