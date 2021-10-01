Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 1, 2021

High 5 Sports Team of the Week: The Mill Creek Hawks, ranked 2nd in 7A, beat reigning state champion Grayson 28-14 on Friday night to push their record to 5-0. Tonight the Hawks will host the 3-3 North Gwinnett Bulldogs in a big region showdown.

Burgers With Buck at Bistro Niko: Bistro Niko is a nod to Paris with its modern French fare, right in the heart of Buckhead, Atlanta. Offering an attractive and extensive list of wines, cocktails and craft beer, you can be sure to find something to fit your taste. Our menus offer French cuisine classics with an innovative twist through brunch, lunch and dinner. We have several stellar items ranging from Chef Gary’s specialty Charcuterie Board to our Veal Tenderloins Chasseur, as well as fresh oysters and Maine scallops. From our classic menu to our French-inspired decorations and spacious patio, Bistro Niko offers a prime neighborhood dining experience. Click here for more information.

Mindful Parenting During the Digital Age with Angela Buttimer: With so much time being spent on screens for education and entertainment, parents find themselves asking where is the balance? How much oversight vs freedom for our kids when it comes to screen time? And what’s it doing to their health, development and safety? The average child is spending around 7.5 hours/day on screens of some sort. In fact screen stacking is a phenomenon now where kids are using up to 4 screens at a time which is negatively impacting them on multiple levels. What are some strategies parents can use to find the appropriate balance to protect their children in a digital age where technology is now intricately woven into daily life?

Falcons Friday: The Atlanta Falcons have teamed up with the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University and Emory Healthcare, the official team healthcare provider of the Falcons, to encourage annual breast cancer screenings through the "Crucial Catch" campaign. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Falcons will host the team’s annual Crucial Catch game on Sunday, Oct. 3 vs. the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Actor Rob Riley from the CW's Dynasty: Two of America's wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, feud for control over their fortunes and their children. The Season Finale airs tonight. The latest season will launch on Netflix next week. Click here for more information.

Advertisement

Pike Nurseries Different Varieties of Pumpkins: There are so many different types of pumpkins out there, and you can get super creative with your fall displays by selecting a bunch of different sizes, shapes, and colors of this fall gourd. We will have some quick tips on how to choose the best pumpkins for a variety of uses, then I’m going to show you a fun d-i-y project you can do at home