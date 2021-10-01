Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 1, 2021

Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Mill Creek High School Hawks named High 5 Team of the Week

The Hawks of Mill Creek High School are flying high with an undefeated start to the football season. Before taking on their region rival tonight, they're celebrating being High 5 Sports Team of the Week.

High 5 Sports Team of the Week: The Mill Creek Hawks, ranked 2nd in 7A, beat reigning state champion Grayson 28-14 on Friday night to push their record to 5-0. Tonight the Hawks will  host the 3-3 North Gwinnett Bulldogs in a big region showdown.

Burgers with Buck visits Atlanta's Bistro Niko

For 12 years, Bistro Niko has been serving delicious French cuisine right in the heart of Buckhead. And while it is a great place for French classics like Coq Au Vin, it also serves up two delicious burgers.

Burgers With Buck at Bistro Niko: Bistro Niko is a nod to Paris with its modern French fare, right in the heart of Buckhead, Atlanta. Offering an attractive and extensive list of wines, cocktails and craft beer, you can be sure to find something to fit your taste. Our menus offer French cuisine classics with an innovative twist through brunch, lunch and dinner. We have several stellar items ranging from Chef Gary’s specialty Charcuterie Board to our Veal Tenderloins Chasseur, as well as fresh oysters and Maine scallops. From our classic menu to our French-inspired decorations and spacious patio, Bistro Niko offers a prime neighborhood dining experience. Click here for more information.

How to manage parenting stresses with mindfulness

It can be a lot to juggle everything that needs to be done when it comes to being a good parent for kids in school. Therapist Angela Buttimer joins Good Day to discuss how parents can apply the principles of mindfulness to help manage stress for you and your busy kids.

Mindful Parenting During the Digital Age with Angela Buttimer:  With so much time being spent on screens for education and entertainment, parents find themselves asking where is the balance? How much oversight vs freedom for our kids when it comes to screen time? And what’s it doing to their health, development and safety?  The average child is spending around 7.5 hours/day on screens of some sort. In fact screen stacking is a phenomenon now where kids are using up to 4 screens at a time which is negatively impacting them on multiple levels. What are some strategies parents can use to find the appropriate balance to protect their children in a digital age where technology is now intricately woven into daily life?

Atlanta Falcons put spotlight on Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Atlanta Falcons know every catch on the field is crucial, and they're committed to spreading awareness about making a crucial catch off the field as well. The Falcons have teamed up with the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness month. Dr. Keerthi Gogineni shares some of what people need to know about the disease and the Falcons' upcoming event.

Falcons Friday:  The Atlanta Falcons have teamed up with the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University and Emory Healthcare, the official team healthcare provider of the Falcons, to encourage annual breast cancer screenings through the "Crucial Catch" campaign. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Falcons will host the team’s annual Crucial Catch game on Sunday, Oct. 3 vs. the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

Actor Rob Riley talks twists and turns of 'Dynasty's' new season

The reboot of the iconic drama 'Dynasty' continues in modern times with affairs of the state and affairs of the heart. Actor Rob Riley shares some of the shocking drama fans should expect in the new season.

Actor Rob Riley  from the CW's Dynasty: Two of America's wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, feud for control over their fortunes and their children.  The Season Finale airs tonight. The latest season will launch on Netflix next week. Click here for more information.

Get in the spirit of the season with pumpkin crafts

It's the season for everything pumpkin and you can get super creative with your all displays by getting a variety of the fall gourd. Pike Nurseries shares some tips for how to make your fall decorations so good that it's scary.

Pike Nurseries Different Varieties of Pumpkins: There are so many different types of pumpkins out there, and you can get super creative with your fall displays by selecting a bunch of different sizes, shapes, and colors of this fall gourd.   We will have some quick tips on how to choose the best pumpkins for a variety of uses, then I’m going to show you a fun d-i-y project you can do at home