Good Day Atlanta viewer information Oct. 17, 2019

Pet-Nups with celebrity divorce attorney Randy Kessler: He's known as one of the top divorce and family law attorney's in Georgia. At times, helping some of the rich and famous reach an agreement on what usually can be a contentious battle. Sometimes those battles include, "pet prenups" and what to do with the family pet, if the relationship doesn't last. Divorce and family attorney Randy Kessler joins Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson on set to discuss "pet prenups."

For more information on Randy Kesler or visit his website here or follow him on social media @GAdivorce.

National Pasta Day with Chef Matthew Ryder: Donetto Chef Matthew Ryder stops by Good Day Atlanta for National Pasta Day. He whips up a delicious pumpkin ravioli dish. For more information on Donetto click here.

See recipe below:

Pumpkin Filling:

15 ounces roasted Pumpkin puree

8 ounces roasted butternut Squash

8 ounces unsalted butter

8 ounces ricotta

2-4 fluid ounces Champagne Vinegar

1/4 cup chopped sage

1/4 cup chopped oregano

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Salt, to taste

Method:

If using fresh pumpkin, hollow out the pumpkin, removing all the seeds which can be saved to bake for a snack for later.

Cut the pumpkin into wedges (for this recipe, a whole pumpkin will make a ton of puree, which can also be used to make pumpkin pie).

Rub the pumpkin wedges with vegetable oil, season with salt and pepper.

Pre-heat oven to 400F and bake until pumpkin is tender. Repeat the same process for the butternut squash.

For the brown butter: Take your butter in a separate pot, melt down and cook the milk solids until they brown. Remove before butter fat burns on the bottom.

Scrape the flesh from the pumpkin and butternut squash skin and transfer to a pot and cook on low heat. This is important, so that you cook out more water from the pumpkin!

Add your spices and start seasoning the puree to your salt taste. Once water is cooked out and your puree is similar to a thick, mashed potato consistency, transfer to a mixing bowl.

Take your remaining ingredients and fold into the puree. Taste once all the ingredients are incorporated.

Use this recipe as a base that you can season to your liking; sweeter, saltier, more acidic... the choice is yours.

Once filling is complete, cool off in refrigerator. When the filling is cold, place in piping bag to help make ravioli, or simply spoon mixture for the filling into your ravioli.

"The Masked Signer" Season 2: The Skeleton is Grammy award-winning musician and comedian Paul Shaffer, who was the longtime band leader for David Letterman. Paul Shaffer said he's done a lot of nutty things in his career, but this takes the cake. Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley talks the musician about the wild experience.

Click here for more on "The Masked Singer."

Actor Robert Riley from "Dynasty" on Good Day Atlanta: It was a favorite guilty pleasure back in the 1980s. And now the reboot of "Dynasty" provides all of the campy, soap opera fun, drama and intrigue you'd expect; along with a few good cliff hangers thrown in. Season three of "Dynasty" just premiered on the CW. Actor Rob Riley, who plays Michael Culhane on the show stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about "Dynasty" and about his latest projects, including music, with Joanne Feldman. For more information follow him on social media @robrileynyc.

What is oat milk and why is it trending? Atlanta foodie, Skye Estroff breaks down the craze with Good Day Atlanta's Katie Bealsey. For more information on Skye Estroff click here.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.