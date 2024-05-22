Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 22, 2024

Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for May 22, 2024:

The Preachers Wife: Inspired by the beloved film at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre. The cast of THE PREACHER’S WIFE will be led by NAACP Image Award and Emmy Award winner Loretta Devine (Film: Waiting to Exhale, The Preacher’s Wife; TV: Boston Public, Gray’s Anatomy; Broadway: Dreamgirls) as Marguerite Coleman; ; Screen Actors Guild Award and Laurence Olivier Award winner Amber Riley (TV: Glee, Single Black Female, Dancing with the Stars, The Masked Singer, The Wiz Live!, West End: Dreamgirls) as Julia Biggs; Akron Lanier Watson (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Henry Biggs, and Donald Webber, Jr (Hamilton) as Dudley.

Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump go head-to-head in Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars: Gordon Ramsay hunts for new food and drink entrepreneurs; contestants must prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed -- drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent; the last entrepreneur standing earns a life-changing reward. The show debuts tonight at 9pm.

Speak to Apple Music Hits award-winning host.Jayde Donovan about the records that have shaped the world: Apple Music releases inaugural 100 Best Albums of all time. Apple Music is bringing its 100 Best Albums to life with a countdown celebration, revealing 10 albums each day for the next 10 days, along with a brand-new 100 Best microsite, new and exclusive content, dedicated Apple Music radio episodes, and so much more. To accompany the list, the dedicated microsite will update every day of the countdown, making it easy for listeners to follow along. Available at 100best.music.apple.com, the new 100 Best microsite spotlights in-depth analysis of each album, archival interviews, and more. The full Apple Music 100 Best Albums list is available here.

Flau'Jae Johnson talks season with LSU, new music and more: She's a music artist and college basketball player for the LSU Tigers. Johnson has a large social media following and is estimated to be one of the highest-earning college basketball players from name, image, and likeness deals. Her upcoming EP The Best of Worlds is dropping next month.

Sarah Jakes Roberts new book Power Moves: Ignite Your Confidence and Become a Force: Stripping our minds of the expectations that inundate our world has never been more difficult. One quick scroll of our phones and we're consumed by other people's projections of how we should be feeling or responding. The ability to determine your truth without judgment is the beginning of harnessing authentic power in Christ. When we do the work of embracing where we are, we create space for God's love to meet us in our most raw form and then polish us to shine like never before. Power does not lie in success, achievement, or performance. Power rests in humility, honesty, and the commitment to continuous growth. Power Moves will help you to qualify whether you're living life authentically or if you've found a way to maintain status quo. It will reveal the principles required to tap into the most powerful version of who you are, then lead you in how to introduce your authentic self to the world around you. Sarah will help you. Get your copy here.

Jackie Paige helps you stay on top of your fitness goals this Memorial Day weekend: Listen to her middays 10-3pm on MAJIC 107.5 or 97.5

