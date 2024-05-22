Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 22, 2024

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 22, 2024 12:57pm EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for May 22, 2024:

'The Preacher’s Wife' musical comes to Atlanta

The beloved 1996 film 'The Preacher's Wife' has been transformed into a new musical with a star-studded cast including Emmy winner Loretta Devine, Laurence Olivier Award winner Amber Riley, and Broadway veterans Akron Lanier Watson and Donald Webber, Jr.

The Preachers Wife: Inspired by the beloved film at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre. The cast of THE PREACHER’S WIFE will be led by NAACP Image Award and Emmy Award winner Loretta Devine (Film: Waiting to Exhale, The Preacher’s Wife; TV: Boston Public, Gray’s Anatomy; Broadway: Dreamgirls) as Marguerite Coleman; ; Screen Actors Guild Award and Laurence Olivier Award winner Amber Riley (TV: Glee, Single Black Female, Dancing with the Stars, The Masked Singer, The Wiz Live!, West End: Dreamgirls) as Julia Biggs; Akron Lanier Watson (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Henry Biggs, and Donald Webber, Jr (Hamilton) as Dudley.  

Ramsay v. Vanderpump on 'Food Stars'

Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump are going head-to-head to find the best up-and-coming business in the new season of ''Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars.''

Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump go head-to-head in Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars: Gordon Ramsay hunts for new food and drink entrepreneurs; contestants must prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed -- drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent; the last entrepreneur standing earns a life-changing reward. The show debuts tonight  at 9pm. 

Apple Music's list of 100 best albums

Apple Music's list of the 100 best albums of all time has sparked a flurry of conversation, and the No.1 album was just announced on Wednesday. Radio host Jayde Donavan broke down the criteria and ran down the top 10 with Alex Whittler.

Speak to Apple Music Hits award-winning host.Jayde Donovan about the records that have shaped the world:  Apple Music releases inaugural 100 Best Albums of all time. Apple Music is bringing its 100 Best Albums to life with a countdown celebration, revealing 10 albums each day for the next 10 days, along with a brand-new 100 Best microsite, new and exclusive content, dedicated Apple Music radio episodes, and so much more. To accompany the list, the dedicated microsite will update every day of the countdown, making it easy for listeners to follow along. Available at 100best.music.apple.com, the new 100 Best microsite spotlights in-depth analysis of each album, archival interviews, and more. The full Apple Music 100 Best Albums list is available here.

Flau'jae Johnson talks basketball and music

When Flau'jae Johnson isn't changing the game on the basketball court for LSU, she's making a name for herself in the music industry. The Savannah native sat down with Natalie McCann to talk about connecting with her late father through rapping, how she's changing how women's basketball is viewed, and a lot more.

Flau'Jae Johnson talks season with LSU, new music and more: She's a music artist and college basketball player for the LSU Tigers. Johnson has a large social media following and is estimated to be one of the highest-earning college basketball players from name, image, and likeness deals. Her upcoming EP The Best of Worlds is dropping next month.

Sarah Jakes Roberts talks making 'Power Moves'

Preacher, inspirational speaker, best-selling author and mother Sarah Jakes Roberts is touring the county talking about her new book, 'Power Moves: Ignite Your Confidence and Become a Force.' she spoke with Sharon Lawson about her book and her personal story that's empowered countless others.

Sarah Jakes Roberts new book Power Moves: Ignite Your Confidence and Become a Force: Stripping our minds of the expectations that inundate our world has never been more difficult. One quick scroll of our phones and we're consumed by other people's projections of how we should be feeling or responding. The ability to determine your truth without judgment is the beginning of harnessing authentic power in Christ. When we do the work of embracing where we are, we create space for God's love to meet us in our most raw form and then polish us to shine like never before. Power does not lie in success, achievement, or performance. Power rests in humility, honesty, and the commitment to continuous growth. Power Moves will help you to qualify whether you're living life authentically or if you've found a way to maintain status quo. It will reveal the principles required to tap into the most powerful version of who you are, then lead you in how to introduce your authentic self to the world around you. Sarah will help you. Get your copy here. 

Jackie Paige's tips for sticking to goals

Holiday and special occasions may have a tendency to derail your health and fitness goals - especially when the burgers and all the fixings are calling your name. Radio personality and fitness coach Jackie Paige shares her advice for making sure you stay on track.

Jackie Paige helps you stay on top of your fitness goals this Memorial Day weekend: Listen to her middays 10-3pm on MAJIC 107.5 or 97.5 
 