Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 9, 2023

Gibbs Gardens daffodil display: Legendary landscaper Jim Gibbs has added another 577,000 daffodil bulbs to the existing 20 million at Gibbs Gardens, his incredible 300-acre residential estate garden in Ball Ground. Gibbs Gardens has become world-famous for its daffodils, and was recently named as one of the 10 best places in the world to see them by Flower Magazine. According to Mr. Gibbs, there are more than a hundred varieties of the flower covering more than a hundred acres of his property. 1987 Gibbs Drive in Ball Ground.

Sauce Maven Natalie Keng whips up Sweet & Sour Stir-Fry Meatballs for National Meatball Day: Early recipes for meatballs are found in ancient Chinese, Arabic and Roman texts—and every culture seems to have their own version! Beef, pork, and veal are most popular, but they can be made with chicken, fish or even vegan. Natalie Keng demos her Sweet & Sour Stir-Fry Meatballs from her upcoming cookbook Egg Rolls and Sweet Tea.

Math Educator Christopher Roblesz talks his annual Pi Day Celebration and fundraiser in Piedmont Park: Christopher Roblesz is the Founder of Math N' More. Math N/ More's mission is to provide youth, especially disadvantaged youth, with culturally enriching opportunities as it pertains to math tutoring and education, and prepare them for STEAM careers. The Pi Day Celebration and Community event is this Saturday, March 11th at 1:59 pm in Piedmont Park. All youth, family and schools are encouraged attend this FREE event and over 100 students are currently registered to participate in field day activities including: Pi-throwing contests, pie eating contests, games, relays and pie decorating contests. To register click here.

Paul gives us a recap on The Masked Singer: Season 9 of The Masked Singer is a big hit! Last night another celebrity was unmasked. Paul tells us who it was, and who else he thinks may be in the competition. Watch The Masked Singer Wednesday nights at 8 on Fox 5.

Skye Estroff talks Women-owned Food Businesses for Women's History Month: Women's History Month is an annual-declared month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. Foodie Skye Estroff gives us a list of women owned food businesses to try. Follow her on Instagram @Skye.Estroff Check out the list below.

The Chai Box

Kaisu Bakehouse

Bomb Biscuit

Bakey Bakes

Osono Bread