Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 9, 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Millions of daffodils dazzle at Gibbs Garden

Legendary landscaper Jim Gibbs has added another 500,000 beautiful daffodil bulbs to the 20 million that already bring color to Gibbs Garden.

Gibbs Gardens daffodil display: Legendary landscaper Jim Gibbs has added another 577,000 daffodil bulbs to the existing 20 million at Gibbs Gardens, his incredible 300-acre residential estate garden in Ball Ground. Gibbs Gardens has become world-famous for its daffodils, and was recently named as one of the 10 best places in the world to see them by Flower Magazine. According to Mr. Gibbs, there are more than a hundred varieties of the flower covering more than a hundred acres of his property. 1987 Gibbs Drive in Ball Ground. 

Chef Natalie Keng celebrates National Meatball Day

It's National Meatball Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than with a chef whose nickname is the 'sauce maven'. Chef Natalie Keng joined Alyse Eady to share twist on the favorite dish.

Sauce Maven Natalie Keng whips up Sweet & Sour Stir-Fry Meatballs for National Meatball Day: Early recipes for meatballs are found in ancient Chinese, Arabic and Roman texts—and every culture seems to have their own version! Beef, pork, and veal are most popular, but they can be made with chicken, fish or even vegan. Natalie Keng demos her Sweet & Sour Stir-Fry Meatballs from her upcoming cookbook Egg Rolls and Sweet Tea.

Math educator hosting 'Pi Day' event at Piedmont Park

Pi Day is just a few days away and educator Christopher Roblesz wants to use the day to get students excited about math. He joins Joanne Feldman to talk about the special celebration he's hosting at Piedmont Park.

Math Educator Christopher Roblesz talks his annual Pi Day Celebration and fundraiser in Piedmont Park: Christopher Roblesz is the Founder of Math N' More. Math N/ More's mission is to provide youth, especially disadvantaged youth, with culturally enriching opportunities as it pertains to math tutoring and education, and prepare them for STEAM careers. The Pi Day Celebration and Community event is this Saturday, March 11th at 1:59 pm in Piedmont Park. All youth, family and schools are encouraged attend this FREE event and over 100 students are currently registered to participate in field day activities including: Pi-throwing contests, pie eating contests, games, relays and pie decorating contests.  To register click here.

Paul Milliken reacts to the 'super' surprising 'Masked Singer' unmasking

Wednesday night's 'Masked Singer' was a tribute to superheroes and ended with a big reveal and a heroic save.

Paul gives us a recap on The Masked Singer: Season 9 of The Masked Singer is a big hit! Last night another celebrity was unmasked. Paul tells us who it was, and who else he thinks may be in the competition. Watch The Masked Singer Wednesday nights at 8 on Fox 5.

Skye Estroff's favorite metro Atlanta women-owned food businesses

It's Women's History Month, a time to celebrate women's contribution to history, culture, and society. In metro Atlanta, there are tons of women crashing it in the food industry, and food expert Skye Estroff shares some of her recommendations.

Skye Estroff talks Women-owned Food Businesses for Women's History Month: Women's History Month is an annual-declared month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society.  Foodie Skye Estroff gives us a list of women owned food businesses to try. Follow her on Instagram @Skye.Estroff Check out the list below. 

The Chai Box

Kaisu Bakehouse

Bomb Biscuit

Bakey Bakes

Osono Bread