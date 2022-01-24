Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 24, 2022

Multi-week restaurant event feeds tourism in Roswell: It’s been nearly two full years since restaurants around the world were forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, creating an incredibly difficult situation for restaurant owners trying to keep their businesses afloat.

And that’s why community leaders in one Metro Atlanta community say a culinary event happening right now event is so vital.

Roswell Restaurant Weeks kicked off Thursday, Jan. 20 and continues through Feb. 6, shining a spotlight on more than two dozen of the city’s top restaurants. This is the eighth year for the event, which is presented by economic development agency Roswell Inc. and Visit Roswell, which focuses on driving tourism to the area. Last year, the organizations expanded the event — which traditionally runs for one week in January — to a multi-week event in an effort to further support local restaurants, something they’ve decided to do again this year.

So, how does Roswell Restaurant Weeks work? Simple: participating restaurants have created special prix fixe (fixed price) menus featuring signature dishes and some new creations, and will invite guests to order from those menus during the event in order to give diners an overview of what makes their establishment unique. Organizers say it’s a way to bring new customers to the city’s restaurant scene, and to show off how diverse the culinary options are.

Ariana Neal of Netflix’s newest hit show, "Archive 81": One of the lead cast members, Ariana Neal, who portrays Jess, lives here in metro Atlanta. The show details an archivist who takes a job restoring damaged videotapes but finds themselves getting pulled into a mystery involving the missing director and a mysterious cult that they were documenting. Archive 81 is streaming on Netflix now. Watch the trailer.

How to manifest your goals in 2022 with Mariko Bennett: Strategic Planner, Mariko Bennett, is teaching people how to manifest their goals through vision boarding and other tips found in her new book "The Blueprint to Manifest Your Dreams." She joins us live on "Good Day Atlanta," with tips for viewers to try at home.

Radio Host Kierra M talks celebrity reactions and more after the death of Regina King's son: Over the weekend it was reported that Regina King's son Ian King died by suicide. Dash Radio host Kierra M takes us through the relationship between the mother and son, as well as some celebrity condolences.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.