Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 22, 2023

Yonah Mountain Crush Vineyards: Crush Fest returns to Yonah Mountain Vineyards in Cleveland this Saturday, featuring plenty of stomping along with live music, food trucks, an artisan market, and — of course — wine. First held in 2010, Crush Fest has truly become a tradition in North Georgia wine country, allowing the Miller family a chance to welcome old friends and new visitors to their gorgeous, 200-acre property located at the base of Yonah Mountain.

Henna Pryor gives tips on becoming the bravest you: As a professional executive coach, Henna tells you what the secret to smooth, cool confidence looks like. Click here to order the book.

Bryan Braunlich Executive Director of The Cinema Foundation talks Natinal Cinema Day: It's a one-day event held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens across the country. He'll also share some of the exciting new releases that will be available on National Cinema Day for $4. Click here for more information.

The Vault restaurant is a new popular trendy restaurant in Atlanta: Chef Kawaun says that Southern comfort inspired the menu with a luxury twist. He wanted to pay homage to Black Southern culture and history and celebrate the origins of Southern cuisine. Together with the owners he was able to curate a menu that has been appealing and tasty to everyone. To make your reservation click here.

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars winner Chris Kanik: Smart Cups is a sustainability-driven technology company with a mission to provide a mindful path forward for the consumer-packaged goods industry and beyond. By revolutionizing the way beverages are delivered, Smart Cups eliminates the need for traditional liquid-filled products, reducing waste and environmental impact. With diverse applications across industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, military, and humanitarian sectors, Smart Cups offers a sustainable and innovative packaging solution for consumer products. For more information click here.

Christal Jordan gives the latest in entertainment news: Rihanna had her baby, and so did Brody Jenner. Christal Jordan has details on both.