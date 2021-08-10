Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 10, 2021

College Park restaurant serves up decadent breakfast:

They say it’s the most important meal of the day — and if we have to eat breakfast, we might as well enjoy it, right?

That’s the mission behind a new all-day breakfast and brunch restaurant in College Park, specializing in over-the-top options.

This morning, Good Day Atlanta got a taste of what’s cooking at The Breakfast Boys, which recently opened on Main Street in College Park. In case you couldn’t tell from the eatery’s name, The Breakfast Boys focuses on breakfast and brunch — and we’re talking decadent breakfast and brunch, with menu items including jerk chicken and sweet potato waffles, coffee-rubbed steak and eggs, and oatmeal brûlée! And, of course, you can’t have brunch without the drinks, and there’s a list of speciality cocktails and standards including mimosas and margaritas.

The Breakfast Boys is located at 3387 Main Street in College Park, and current hours are 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Mondays through Sundays. To check out the menu, click here — and click the video player to check out our morning getting a taste of this new Metro Atlanta wakeup spot!

LINK: https://www.eatatbreakfastboys.com

