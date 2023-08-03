Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 3, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on Good Day Atlanta today.

THE CHI

Luke James, Jacob Latimore and Jason Weaver appeared on Good Day Atlanta to talk about the premiere of season 6 on Paramount Plus.

SHANDRA TURNER

It's National Watermelon Day and Shandra Turner appeared on Good Day Atlanta to demonstrate how to construct her popular watermelon cake.

EDGAR ALLAN POE SPEAKEASY

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy is taking over Blue Mark Studio's this weekend in Atlanta. It will feature a quartet of Poe's masterpieces and specially crafted cocktails.

PET OF THE DAY

Today's Pet of the Day is name Taco-Cat and she is available for adoption through PAWS Atlanta.