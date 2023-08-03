Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 3, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on Good Day Atlanta today.
THE CHI
'The Chi' cast talks sixth season surprises
The critically-acclaimed drama series 'The Chi' returns this week with a brand new season of shocking cliffhangers. Stars Jason Weaver, Jacob Latimore, and Luke James stopped by Good Day before the writer and actor's strike to give Alyse Eady hints about the new season and have some fun.
ATLANTA - Luke James, Jacob Latimore and Jason Weaver appeared on Good Day Atlanta to talk about the premiere of season 6 on Paramount Plus.
SHANDRA TURNER
Celebrate National Watermelon Day with 'cake'
National Watermelon Day is the perfect time to celebrate the summertime fruit by making it the star of a dish. Shandra Turner, aka the Bougie Grazer, joins Buck Lanford to make a special watermelon cake to celebrate.
It's National Watermelon Day and Shandra Turner appeared on Good Day Atlanta to demonstrate how to construct her popular watermelon cake.
EDGAR ALLAN POE SPEAKEASY
Edgar Allan Poe speakeasy opens in Atlanta
He's known as a "'Master of the Macabre' -- and now, the chilling tales of Edgar Allan Poe are coming to life in a unique and delicious way here in Atlanta.
The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy is taking over Blue Mark Studio's this weekend in Atlanta. It will feature a quartet of Poe's masterpieces and specially crafted cocktails.
READ FULL STORY
PET OF THE DAY
Pet of the Day from Paws Atlanta
Tacocat has a special name and an even more special personality. She loves treats and would be comfortable in a home with another cat.
Today's Pet of the Day is name Taco-Cat and she is available for adoption through PAWS Atlanta.