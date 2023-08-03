Poe speakeasy pairs chilling tales with chilled cocktail glasses

From a beating heart beneath the floorboards to the mysterious arrival of a talking raven, Edgar Allan Poe created some of the most haunting scenarios in the history of literature. And if you thought reading about black cats, pits, and pendulums was chilling…just wait until you literally step inside the writer’s macabre world here in Atlanta.

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy takes over Atlanta’s Blue Mark Studios this weekend, pairing a quartet of Poe’s masterpieces with specially-crafted cocktails in a unique immersive experience. During the hour-and-a-half event, Poe historians tell the stories while mixologists handle the accompanying drinks; and just to give you a "taste" of what to expect, cocktails names include Pale Blue Eye and The Raventini!

The Atlanta engagement — running Aug. 4 through 6 — follows stops in Albuquerque, Kansas City, and Indianapolis. For more information on the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy, click here.

We just couldn’t wait until a midnight dreary to experience the strange and supernatural world of Edgar Allan Poe — so, we spent a few hours at Blue Mark Studios this morning, getting a figurative and literal taste of this deliciously spooky event. Click the video player in this article to check it out!