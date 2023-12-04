Dr. Frita Fisher talks about staying healthy during the holidays

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, health experts are urging the public to prioritize safety during gatherings to prevent the spread of illnesses. On Good Day Atlanta, Dr. Frita Fisher shared valuable advice on maintaining good hygiene, getting vaccinations, and adopting safer practices for holiday celebrations.

Dr. Frita emphasized the importance of basic hygiene practices, urging individuals to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Additionally, she recommended using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not readily available. Demonstrating a simple but often overlooked practice, she encouraged sneezing into one's elbow to avoid spreading germs when in social settings.

With the holiday season coinciding with the traditional flu season, Dr. Frita stressed the significance of getting vaccinated. While the focus has primarily been on COVID-19 in recent times, she highlighted the resurgence of the flu following the removal of masks. Recommending the flu vaccine for everyone aged six months and older, Dr. Frita also mentioned the availability of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine for adults over 60 and pregnant women.

To ensure safer gatherings, Dr. Frita suggested outdoor events with heating lamps or increased ventilation. In congested indoor spaces, the use of masks remains effective in preventing the spread of respiratory infections. Despite the cold weather, she encouraged people to consider outdoor options or enhance indoor ventilation to mitigate the risk of transmission.

As the holiday season tends to be overwhelming, Dr. Frita advised managing stress levels to support a robust immune system. She recommended consulting with physicians for appropriate supplements such as Vitamin D and Vitamin C and emphasized the importance of maintaining a balanced diet rich in these vitamins.

In a final note, Dr. Frita urged individuals feeling unwell to prioritize the health of others by staying home from gatherings. While acknowledging the desire to participate in festive activities, she emphasized the need to be conscious of others' well-being and the importance of staying safe during the holiday season.

For more health tips and updates, you can follow Dr. Frita on Instagram at @DrFrita.