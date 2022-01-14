Expand / Collapse search
Diving into the new year with Alpharetta’s SeaVentures

Diving in the deep with SeaVentures in Alpharetta

SeaVentures has been around for more than 30 years, specializing in training for scuba, snorkeling, swimming and lifeguarding.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - We’ve spent much of this week exploring new ways to stay active in 2022. And after hiking our way through some incredible local landscapes, it seemed like the right time to take things to the next level…below sea level!

This morning, we spent some time in the heated (thank goodness!) pool at SeaVentures, the Alpharetta dive and swim shop which specializes in training for scuba, snorkeling, swimming and lifeguarding. Of course, you probably already knew that; SeaVentures has been around for more than 30 years, since Wyatt and Beverly Foster created the business in their home as a way to inspire others to take up diving and swimming.

 Last year, the business was acquired by Nebraska-based Diventures, which means it's now part of a network of similar shops in several states. Diventures has already announced expansion plans here in Atlanta, including a new, state-of-the-art facility.

Until then, business continues in the SeaVentures headquarters at 2880 Holcomb Bridge Road #136 in Alpharetta. There, staffers lead classes in diving and swimming, ranging from sessions for beginners to continuing education and certification programs. 

Swimming into the new year at SeaVentures

The business is also well-known for its dive vacations, which include guided trips to locations including Cozumel and the Florida Springs.

For more information on the programs offered at SeaVentures, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning "diving" into the new year in Alpharetta!