Cast Iron BBQ Butter Ribeye recipe
Award winning TV host/celebrity chef/bestselling cookbook author Jernard Wells aka "The Family Chef" shares his Cast Iron BBQ Butter Ribeye recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 Steak
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 4 tablespoons of Barbecue sauce
- 4 cloves garlic, (or 1 tablespoon minced garlic)
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 Favorite cuts of steak
- Salt and pepper
Instructions:
- Heat cast iron skillet over high heat add Olive oil , season steak with salt and pepper.
- Grill steaks for 5 minutes each side until browned and cooked to desired doneness.
- Add BBQ sauce, butter and garlic in skillet, base steak with sauce.
- Transfer steaks to a warm plate and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice and serve .