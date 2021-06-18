Expand / Collapse search

Cast Iron BBQ Butter Ribeye recipe

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

How to make Cast Iron BBQ Butter Ribeye

Chef Jernard Wells shows us how to make his Cast Iron BBQ Butter Ribeye recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Steak
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
  • 4 tablespoons of Barbecue sauce
  • 4 cloves garlic, (or 1 tablespoon minced garlic)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 Favorite cuts of steak
  • Salt and pepper

Instructions:

  1. Heat cast iron skillet over high heat add Olive oil , season steak with salt and pepper.
  2. Grill steaks for 5 minutes each side until browned and cooked to desired doneness.
  3. Add BBQ sauce, butter and garlic in skillet, base steak with sauce.
  4. Transfer steaks to a warm plate and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice and serve .