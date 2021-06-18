Award winning TV host/celebrity chef/bestselling cookbook author Jernard Wells aka "The Family Chef" shares his Cast Iron BBQ Butter Ribeye recipe.

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Heat cast iron skillet over high heat add Olive oil , season steak with salt and pepper.

Grill steaks for 5 minutes each side until browned and cooked to desired doneness.

Add BBQ sauce, butter and garlic in skillet, base steak with sauce.