'The Masked Singer' reveals 1st season six costume — and it’s 'pawsome'

Get ready! Another explosive new season of "The Masked Singer" is right around the corner, and FOX is giving an exclusive look at its first season six costume: The Dalmation.

The photo shows the furry friend rocking a football jersey and helmet, so could this be a football player?

Oh, our minds are already swirling with the "ultimutt" possibilities!

But this isn’t the first time an adorable pup has competed. Last season, the Bulldog — the third wild card competitor of the season — turned out to be Nick Cannon, who has hosted the show since its first season.

Cannon said he empathized with previous contestants after getting a first-hand experience being one himself.

"I know what they’re going through," Cannon said. "Until you actually get in there and you’re drenched with sweat and you can’t wipe your eyes but still having to get the best performance you possibly can, crazy."

What we know about "The Masked Singer" Season 6 so far

The Dalmation will be singing in one of two groups this season, but for the first time in the show’s history, the winner of Group A will face off against the winner of Group B for the ultimate Mask-Off Face-Off in the season finale episode.

Wildcards have also returned to "The Masked Singer" stage. Each group will feature several Wildcard celebrities entering the competition for a chance to win the coveted Golden Mask Trophy.

And, let’s not forget about the panelists. They will once again battle it out for the Golden Ear Trophy, with Jenny returning as the champion with two Golden Ears!

Only time will tell who joins the competition this season, but we can already tell it’s going to be a fierce and "doggone" good one.

"The Masked Singer" Season 6 premieres with a special two-night event starting Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

