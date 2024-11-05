LIVE Trump vs Harris Georgia election results 8 p.m. update

The Brief Georgia's 16 electoral votes are up for grabs. The majority of Georgia polls closed at 7 p.m. Fulton County hopes to have votes tabulated by 11 p.m.



Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are looking to secure Georgia's 16 electoral votes. The majority of polls are now closed.

After delays at Fulton County polling locations due to bomb threats, Fulton County election officials say they hope to have votes tabulated by 11 p.m.

GEORGIA ELECTION NIGHT LIVE UPDATES

Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and former President Donald Trump (right).

Below is a break-down of results coming in on the Trump-Harris race in Georgia, which is broken down county-by-county. You have the ability to see the ballots counted, uncounted votes, and the county leader. For local county race results:

COBB | DEKALB | FAYETTE | FORSYTH | FULTON | GWINNETT | COUNTIES A-G | COUNTIES H-Z

As of 8 p.m. on election night, here is where Trump and Harris stand:

2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION HUB

What are the swing states?

Georgia is one of seven key swing states experts have identified that will likely determine the winner of the 2024 Presidential Election. The other swing states are: Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

It takes 270 electoral votes to win the White House, and these swing states have a collective 93 votes that will ultimately decide who wins.

When will we know who won the election?

An estimated 70% of ballots, including those cast early or absentee, were ready for tabulation when polls closed, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. Final results, however, will depend on county-level reporting for in-person votes. However, we could know where Georgia stands before the end of election night, but it’s likely we’ll be waiting for presidential election results past election night.

Each state has unique vote-counting procedures impacting how quickly results will be available on election night, and the same can especially be said for the seven swing states that will decide the winner.

Key factors affecting lengthier waiting times include mail-in deadlines, early voting options and specific state policies on ballot counting.

States like Pennsylvania and Nevada, for example, could see delays due to mail-in ballot processing rules.