Kirk Cousins leads Falcons past Saints, snapping five-game losing streak

Image 1 of 5 ▼ NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 23: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons passes the ball during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 23, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Brief Kirk Cousins threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons’ 24-10 win. Darnell Mooney caught a 49-yard touchdown as Atlanta snapped a five-game skid. The Falcons’ defense held the Saints without an offensive touchdown.



Kirk Cousins passed for 199 yards and two touchdowns in his second start of the season, helping the Atlanta Falcons end a five-game skid with a 24-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

What we know:

Taking over under center after Michael Penix Jr.’s season-ending knee injury, Cousins completed 16 of 23 passes, including a 49-yard touchdown strike down the middle to former Tulane standout Darnell Mooney in the fourth quarter.

The play gave Atlanta (4-7) a 24-10 lead with 11:04 left, providing a comfortable cushion on a day when the Falcons’ defense held the struggling Saints (2-9) without an offensive touchdown.

New Orleans’ only score came on Justin Reid’s 49-yard interception return in the second quarter on a pass tipped by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It was Reid’s first touchdown since his rookie season in 2018 and briefly pulled the Saints within 10-7.

The Falcons rushed for 121 yards, led by Bijan Robinson’s 70 yards on the ground. Robinson also had 37 receiving yards on two catches. Mooney finished with 74 yards on three receptions.

What's next:

The Falcons visit the New York Jets next Sunday.