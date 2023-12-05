Live Results: 2023 municipal runoff elections in metro Atlanta
The polls are getting ready to close and officials are preparing to count the ballots in the runoff elections across metro Atlanta.
Voting opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will end at 7 p.m. Those who were in line by 7 p.m. are still allowed to cast their votes.
There were several municipal runoffs that were of interest to our area.
Those elections included seats on the Atlanta school board and a race to decide Brookhaven's new mayor.
There were also city council races in Brookhaven, Doraville, East Point, Roswell, Snellville and South Fulton.
check back later for live results.
Atlanta
Board of Education - District 7 At Large
65% - Alfred Brooks
35% - Tamara Jones (Inc.)
--1% of the precincts reporting
DeKalb County
Brookhaven Mayor
41% - Lauren Kiefer
59% - H.J. Park
--1% of the precincts reporting
Brookhaven City Council - District 1
51% - Michael Diaz
49% - Linley Jones (Inc.)
--1% of the precincts reporting
Doraville City Council - District 2, Post 2
41% - Carrie Armistead
59% - MD Naser
--1% of the precincts reporting
Stonecrest City Council - Post 2
75% - Terry Fye
25% - Rob Turner (Inc.)
--1% of the precincts reporting
Fulton County
East Point City Council - Ward B
0% - Josette Bailey (Inc.)
0% - Carrie Ziegler
--0% of the precincts reporting
East Point City Council - Ward C
0% - Myron Cook (Inc.)
0% - Tremayne Mitchell
--0% of the precincts reporting
East Point City Council - Ward D
0% - Stephanie Gordon (Inc.)
0% - LaTonya Rogers
--0% of the precincts reporting
Roswell City Council - Post 2
0% - Michael Cerro
0% - Allen Sells
--0% of the precincts reporting
South Fulton City Council - District 5
0% - Kalvin Bennett
0% - Corey Reeves (Inc.)
--0% of the precincts reporting
Gwinnett County
Snellville City Council - Post 1
52% - Norman Carter
48% - Catherine Hardrick
--100% of the precincts reporting
Sugar Hill City Council - Post 3
51% - Meg Avery
49% - Jenn Thatcher (Inc.)
--100% of the precincts reporting
Henry County
Henry County Commissioner - District 2
44% - Bruce Holmes
56% - Neat Robinson (Inc.)
--1% of the precincts reporting
