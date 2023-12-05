Live Results: 2023 municipal runoff elections in metro Atlanta

The polls are getting ready to close and officials are preparing to count the ballots in the runoff elections across metro Atlanta.

Voting opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will end at 7 p.m. Those who were in line by 7 p.m. are still allowed to cast their votes.

There were several municipal runoffs that were of interest to our area.

Those elections included seats on the Atlanta school board and a race to decide Brookhaven's new mayor.

There were also city council races in Brookhaven, Doraville, East Point, Roswell, Snellville and South Fulton.

Results of the 2023 municipal runoff elections in metro Atlanta

Atlanta

Board of Education - District 7 At Large

65% - Alfred Brooks

35% - Tamara Jones (Inc.)

--1% of the precincts reporting

DeKalb County

Brookhaven Mayor

41% - Lauren Kiefer

59% - H.J. Park

--1% of the precincts reporting

Brookhaven City Council - District 1

51% - Michael Diaz

49% - Linley Jones (Inc.)

--1% of the precincts reporting

Doraville City Council - District 2, Post 2

41% - Carrie Armistead

59% - MD Naser

--1% of the precincts reporting

Stonecrest City Council - Post 2

75% - Terry Fye

25% - Rob Turner (Inc.)

--1% of the precincts reporting

Fulton County

East Point City Council - Ward B

0% - Josette Bailey (Inc.)

0% - Carrie Ziegler

--0% of the precincts reporting

East Point City Council - Ward C

0% - Myron Cook (Inc.)

0% - Tremayne Mitchell

--0% of the precincts reporting

East Point City Council - Ward D

0% - Stephanie Gordon (Inc.)

0% - LaTonya Rogers

--0% of the precincts reporting

Roswell City Council - Post 2

0% - Michael Cerro

0% - Allen Sells

--0% of the precincts reporting

South Fulton City Council - District 5

0% - Kalvin Bennett

0% - Corey Reeves (Inc.)

--0% of the precincts reporting

Gwinnett County

Snellville City Council - Post 1

52% - Norman Carter

48% - Catherine Hardrick

--100% of the precincts reporting

Sugar Hill City Council - Post 3

51% - Meg Avery

49% - Jenn Thatcher (Inc.)

--100% of the precincts reporting

Henry County

Henry County Commissioner - District 2

44% - Bruce Holmes

56% - Neat Robinson (Inc.)

--1% of the precincts reporting

