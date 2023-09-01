Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 1, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta.

Cosplayers congregate for annual pop culture convention: This year's Dragon Con looks a little different due to the ongoing actors and writers strike -- but tens of thousands of pop culture fans are still celebrating their favorite films, TV shows, games, and comics in Downtown Atlanta this weekend. This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we made our annual trek to the lobby of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, which was filled with creative cosplayers and visitors from across the country. Dragon Con, of course, is the annual Labor Day weekend celebration of all things sci-fi, fantasy, and pop culture which draws enormous crowds to five host hotels in Downtown Atlanta: the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Hilton Atlanta, Marriott Marquis Atlanta, Courtland Grand Hotel, and Westin Peachtree Plaza.



Burgers With Buck Dragon Con: Buck couldn't let Dragon Con come in town without trying their burger. Find out if he gave it two thumbs up.

Adam Rippon talks winning Fox's Stars on Mars: The inaugural season of Stars on Mars has come to a close. Adam Rippon won the competition and told Sharon all about being in the house with some of the biggest known celebs.

Pike Nurseries gives fresh herb recipes for Labor Day: To find a location nearest you click here.

Darlene talks dealing with difficult people: Listen to Darlene on the Nightly Spirit from 7-11 on Praise 102.5

Pet of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society