Georgia weather: Wintry mix possible north of I-20

The FOX 5 Storm Team is watching an approaching storm system closely as it is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow across our area.

Light snow showers will be most likely north of I-20. Light accumulation is possible especially in the higher elevations. Thankfully, only minor travel impacts are expected.

The best chance to see snow will be between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Northwest Georgia will start to see the chance for a rain/snow mix by 4 p.m. and that cluster of snow showers will continue to progress to our eastern counties after midnight.

All precipitation should come to an end well before sunrise Tuesday, but patches black ice could impact travel.



These winter weather impacts will only last for a few hours before we really start to thaw across north Georgia. By the end of the week, temperatures will be back in the 60s.

When will the weather get warm?

Temperatures could get close to 70 degrees this weekend.

Expect a prolonged thawing period on Tuesday when most areas are finally rid of temperatures in the teens.

It could dip below freezing overnight, but Wednesday will feel warm compared to the previous few days. Freezing temperatures should remain in the past after that.

By Thursday, daily highs are in the 60s. The warming trend culminates to a 68-degree New Year's Day.