Winter Weather Advisory issued for extreme north Georgia ahead of Thursday's front

It will be cold and rainy for most of Georgia on Thursday as another front move through, but extreme north Georgia could see some wintry mix.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, and Towns counties. Those areas could see a wintry mix of snow and sleet with an accumulation of less than an inch. But it will make road conditions more hazardous.

As the system pushes into the northwest portion of the state on Thursday morning, the rain could change over to freezing rain, sleet, or even snow by midday. That precipitation will spread east as colder air moves in behind it. By late evening, some light snow accumulations are possible in higher elevations, but it is expected to be about an inch at most.

Closer to Atlanta, the precipitation will fall as cold rain. About a tenth to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.

Friday morning, extreme north Georgia could see temperatures drop into the teens or low 20s with wind chills in the single digits. And it will warm up to the 30s.

In metro Atlanta, those temperatures will be in the 40s.

Friday and Saturday should be clear with average seasonal temperatures.

Another round of showers and potentially even thunderstorms is expected to move through on Sunday.

