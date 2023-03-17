Atlanta weekend forecast outlook: Another round of winter temps with freeze warning in effect

March is notorious for abrupt temperatures swings, severe storms and unbearable pollen counts.

North Georgia is in for a rude awakening this weekend with some areas experiencing a 20 to 30 degree temperature swing in 24 hours.

Freeze Warnings are in place for Friday night through Saturday morning and will likely be issued again for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

In addition to the freezing temperatures, brutal wind chills are expected with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Both days this weekend will be dry, but with unseasonably cold temperatures. Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach 50° and then most of our viewing will stay in the 40s on Sunday. Prepare for wind chills 5-10 degrees COLDER than the actual temperature.

The official start to Spring is Monday, March 20 at 5:24 p.m. EDT. There will still be a winter chill in the air to begin the day, but more spring-like temperatures will return by the end of the week.

Since we've already had an unseasonably warm start to the spring, pollen counts have set multiple records so far with the earliest ‘extremely high’ count on record (March, 6 2023 count: 1,605).

The more dominate round of pollen is expected to return at the end of next week and stick around through the beginning of April.

Statistically, April is our most active tornado month, so make sure you and your family have a plan in place before the storms threats return.

