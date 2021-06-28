Tropical depression brings heavy rainfall to Georgia overnight

A tropical storm that made landfall east of Georgia will bring some heavy rain on Tuesday morning in metro Atlanta.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the tropical depression, formerly named Tropical Storm Danny, as it moves west.

Tropical Storm Danny made landfall north of Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Monday and was making its way toward Georgia.

Heavy rain made its way through east and south Georgia on Monday evening.

The storm was classified as a tropical depression until it strengthened off the cost on Monday. Tropical Storm Danny has 40 mile-per-hour winds and weakened to a tropical depression again after making landfall.

On Monday evening, heavy rainfall was making its way toward Eatonton and southwest toward Macon.

Anywhere south of I-20 runs the risk of seeing heavy rain overnight. The metro Atlanta area won't see heavy rainfall until sunrise on Tuesday.

The heavy rain will have left the state to the west or dissipated by Tuesday afternoon.

