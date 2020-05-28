Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the next wave of strong to severe storms moving into north Georgia.

There’s a level 1 risk for severe storm across our entire viewing area Thursday. The main concern will be damaging winds, but we can’t rule out a brief spin-up tornado.

There will be multiple rounds of storms throughout the day, but after sunset, the severe threat will decrease quickly.

2020 has certainly been an unusually wet year. So far, now including May, every month has had above-average precipitation. We’ve also had over 70% of our yearly precipitation as well.

Thankfully, a much drier weather pattern will arrive this weekend and stick around through at least the middle of next week.