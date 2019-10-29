Rain expected on Halloween with cooler temps this weekend

If you're planning on taking your kids trick-or-treating in metro Atlanta, you may need an umbrella... or two.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking rainfall moving into the FOX 5 viewing area on Tuesday, lasting on and off through Thursday.

On Tuesday, most, if not all, of the rainfall will fall southeast of Interstate 85. Chances will increase for the far northwest corner of the state Tuesday night through Thursday.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible on Halloween. At this rate, it’s looking like metro Atlanta could see rain into the evening hours, which is bad news for trick-or-treaters. However, timing will be everything.

As soon as the rain moves out, temperatures plummet with lows in the 30s expected over the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs around 60 both days.