LIVE: MLB All-Star game weather: Tracking storms headed towards Truist Park

With the 95th Major League Baseball All-Star Game set to begin Tuesday evening at Truist Park, fans and officials alike are keeping a close eye on the skies as thunderstorms and sweltering heat move through the Atlanta area.

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alex Forbes said scattered storms are developing across north and central Georgia, and some could pass near the ballpark ahead of first pitch.

Severe storms, heat, and more

6:42 p.m. – A strong thunderstorm will impact parts of northwestern Monroe, southern Butts, and northeastern Lamar counties through 7:15 p.m. EDT. At 6:42 p.m., the storm was located over Flovilla, near Jackson, and was moving southwest at 5 mph. Hazards include wind gusts between 40 to 50 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy rain.

6:16 p.m. – A strong thunderstorm will impact parts of eastern Butts, western Jasper, and south central Newton counties through 6:45 p.m. EDT. At 6:16 p.m., the storm was located over North Alcovy, about 9 miles northwest of Monticello, and was moving southwest at 10 mph. Hazards include wind gusts between 40 to 50 mph, pea-sized hail, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

6:14 p.m. – A strong thunderstorm will impact parts of east central Meriwether, Pike, and northwestern Upson counties through 6:45 p.m. EDT. At 6:14 p.m., the storm was located over Concord, near Zebulon, and was moving southwest at 10 mph. Hazards include wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea-sized hail, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

6:12 p.m. – A strong thunderstorm will impact parts of west central Marion, south central Muscogee, Chattahoochee, and northeastern Stewart counties through 6:45 p.m. EDT. At 6:12 p.m., the storm was located over Cusseta and moving southwest at 5 mph. Hazards include wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea-sized hail, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

6:08 p.m. – A strong thunderstorm will impact parts of east central Forsyth and southwestern Hall counties through 6:45 p.m. EDT. At 6:08 p.m., the storm was located over Oakwood, near Gainesville, and was moving southwest at 5 mph. Hazards include wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea-sized hail, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

5:59 p.m. – A strong thunderstorm will impact parts of west central Morgan, northwestern Jasper, and southeastern Newton counties through 6:30 p.m. EDT. At 5:59 p.m., the storm was located over Mansfield, about 8 miles southeast of Covington, and was moving south at 5 mph. Hazards include wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy rainfall.

5:58 p.m. – A strong thunderstorm will impact parts of central Fayette, northeastern Coweta, and south central Fulton counties through 6:30 p.m. EDT. At 5:58 p.m., the storm was located over Sandy Creek, near Fayetteville, and was moving southwest at 5 mph. Hazards include wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea-sized hail, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

5:48 p.m. – A strong thunderstorm will impact parts of western Forsyth and northeastern Fulton counties through 6:15 p.m. EDT. At 5:48 p.m., the storm was located over Drew, near Cumming, and was moving south at 5 mph. Hazards include wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy rainfall.

5:44 p.m. – A strong thunderstorm will impact parts of north central Elbert and southeastern Hart counties through 6:30 p.m. EDT. At 5:44 p.m., Doppler radar tracked the storm about 8 miles southeast of Hartwell, or 7 miles northwest of Russell State Park, moving west at 5 mph. Hazards include wind gusts up to 40 mph and half-inch hail.

5:38 p.m. – A strong thunderstorm will affect parts of Spalding, northern Pike, and northwestern Lamar counties through 6:15 p.m. EDT. At 5:38 p.m., the storm was located over Rover, near Griffin, and was moving southwest at 5 mph. Hazards include wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, pea-sized hail, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

5:24 p.m. – A strong thunderstorm will affect parts of west central Morgan, northwestern Jasper, and southeastern Newton counties through 6:00 p.m. EDT. At 5:24 p.m., the storm was located over Mansfield, about 8 miles southeast of Covington, and was moving southwest at 15 mph. Hazards include wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy rainfall.

5:22 p.m. – A strong thunderstorm will affect parts of northwestern Oconee, southeastern Barrow, and northern Walton counties through 5:45 p.m. EDT. At 5:22 p.m., the storm was located over Bethlehem, near Winder, and was moving southwest at 10 mph. Hazards include wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy rainfall.

5:19 p.m. – A strong thunderstorm will affect parts of northern Marion, northeastern Chattahoochee, northwestern Schley, southern Talbot, and southwestern Taylor counties through 5:45 p.m. EDT. At 5:19 p.m., the storm was located over Junction City, near Talbotton, and was moving southwest at 20 mph. Hazards include wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy rainfall.

514 p.m. – A strong thunderstorm will affect parts of north central Spalding, east central Fayette, southwestern Henry, and south central Clayton counties through 5:45 p.m. EDT. At 5:13 p.m., the storm was located over Hampton, about 8 miles southwest of McDonough, and was moving south at 5 mph. Hazards include winds of 40 to 50 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy rainfall.

4:44 p.m. – The FOX 5 Storm Team reported a strong thunderstorm over Helen, about 7 miles north of Cleveland, moving south at 5 mph. The storm is expected to impact portions of central White County through 5:15 p.m., bringing wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy rain.

4:43 p.m. - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 5:15 p.m. EDT Tuesday for portions of Morgan, Putnam, and Greene counties in central and east-central Georgia. At 4:42 p.m., meteorologists tracked a severe thunderstorm near Carey, close to Greensboro, moving slowly south at 5 mph. The primary threat from this storm is wind gusts up to 60 mph, which could cause damage to trees, power lines, and unsecured outdoor objects. Residents in southeastern Morgan, northeastern Putnam, and south-central Greene counties are urged to seek shelter indoors and stay away from windows.

4:39 p.m. – A strong thunderstorm is expected to impact areas of northeastern Rockdale, west-central Walton, and north-central Newton counties until 5:15 p.m. EDT. As of 4:39 p.m. EDT, the storm was located over Gum Creek, near Conyers, and is nearly stationary. Hazard: Winds of 40 to 50 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy rain.

4:26 p.m. -- The FOX 5 Storm Team warned of storms moving into the area of Truist Park.

MLB All-Star rain?

"I know everybody’s been saying all week, ‘I hope it doesn’t rain,’" Forbes said. "I actually hope it does for like 30 minutes—like right now—because then that means it probably won’t for the actual baseball game later. It’ll make it feel a little cooler as well."

At midday Tuesday, temperatures across the region were soaring into the 90s, with a high of 95 degrees in Atlanta and a heat index as high as 106 in Eatonton. Forbes said brief showers earlier in the day helped cool Thomaston to 88 degrees, but widespread humidity continues to push feels-like temperatures above 100 in many locations.

Truist Park storms?

Radar imagery showed a developing line of storms along an outflow boundary stretching from Sandy Springs toward I-285 and moving west toward Cobb County, near Truist Park. Additional storm cells were detected across Gwinnett, DeKalb, and North Fulton counties, with small hail possible near Johns Creek. Heavy rainfall and lightning were also reported in parts of White, Habersham, Upson, Pike, and Lamar counties.

Forbes is forecasting a 40% chance of showers through the early evening, though he expects conditions to improve by game time.

"I’m not looking for a washout by any stretch of the imagination, which is a piece of good news," Forbes said. "But I am watching for some impacts, especially over the next little bit."

By midnight, rain chances are expected to drop to 20%, with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Overnight lows will hover around 74 degrees with patchy fog possible Wednesday morning.

Heat or rain in the future?

Looking ahead, forecasters expect rain chances to increase again Thursday and Friday before drying out slightly over the weekend. Daily high temperatures will remain in the 90s, with heat index values consistently between 100 and 105 degrees.

Forbes warns of potential ponding on roadways and localized flooding due to heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are also possible through the weekend, but the risk of severe weather remains low.