Heat, humidity, and severe storms on tap for Thursday

Thursday’s forecast might be a bit more intense than the past few days. It could be hotter and the chance for severe storms could be greater.

No Heat Advisory for Thursday yet, but it might be issued. Some areas will see heat index levels topping 100 degrees. The humidity will also be high.

Highs will once again top 90.

There is a Slight Risk or Level 2 Risk for northeastern Georgia through the evening hours.

North Georgia will see scattered thunderstorms by late Thursday afternoon and a few of the storms will be capable of damaging winds up to 60 mph.

Elsewhere, heavy rains and possible flash flooding.

The storms will also have frequent lightning associated with them.

