Thunderstorms bring risk of damaging winds to northwest Georgia, lower risk to metro Atlanta

The weekend will be rain-free and warm before showers and thunderstorms progress into Georgia on Monday night.

On Saturday, a cold front brought storms and some severe weather to the Midwest.

That cold front is forecasted to progress to the southeast by Sunday, but its effects shouldn't reach Georgia until Monday evening.

Strong to severe thunderstorms might develop on Monday over Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and northwestern Georgia.

Warm temperatures on Monday could help to support a few strong to severe storms in northwest Georgia.

Damaging winds are the primary, slight threat in that corner of the state. The storms bring with them a risk of tornadoes.

The threat to metro Atlanta and northeast Georgia is marginal.

A round of storms on Monday preludes a few days of rainy weather during the work week. A wet and cooler week is ahead.

