Wet morning as thunderstorms move through Georgia

A wet morning across metro Atlanta as severe thunderstorms moved through Georgia overnight The FOX 5 Storm Team. All of metro Atlanta and surrounding counties were under a Tornado Watch, which has since expired.

The severe weather event is expected to be nocturnal and will likely carry over into early Thursday. There is a Level 3 risk of strong wind gusts during lines of storms in northwest Georgia with the possibility of a brief, weak tornado or two.

Metro Atlanta and northeast Georgia are at a slight risk for threatening weather, while a marginal risk extends southeast of the metro area.

The highest risk areas completely cover Georgia's northwest counties, extend into Cherokee County and as far south as a small sliver of Carroll County. The bulk of the threat is in northwest Georgia, as well as parts of Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

The highest-risk areas for tornadoes are west of Georgia in northern Alabama, Mississippi and parts of Tennessee.

Temperatures could set record highs for New Year's Eve. The weekend will be a bit shocking as temperatures drop into the 40s.

The greatest threat will be damaging winds and a risk of a quick spin-up tornado.

After 7 a.m. on Thursday, there is a "marginal" threat from severe weather in the metro Atlanta area and farther south and east.

The FOX 5 Storm Team said it has been a while since metro Atlanta has been under a storm threat for three consecutive days and likely the first time this has happened in December.

Friday, another storm threat could impact New Year's Eve plans for those looking to be outdoors to celebrate. The timing and intensity of this line of storms are still in flux.

Temperatures will be near records into the weekend before a chill returns late Sunday and into Monday.

As the cold air rushes in on Sunday night, a few snow flurries are possible.

