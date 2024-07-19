Flash Flood Warning issued for portions of Hall County

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for a portion of Hall County through Friday evening.

The warned area impacts the south-center portion of the county including the areas of Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Oakwood, Candler, Chestnut Mountain and Road Atlanta-Lanier Speedway.

The FOX 5 Storm Team has been tracking a storm which has already dumped between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain in the area. Another 1 to 2 inches is possible until 5:45 p.m.

Those living near small creeks and streams should monitor their situation. Drivers should use caution, especially along low-lying streets and underpasses and poor drainage areas.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is actively monitoring the situation and will have updates on FOX 5 News starting at 4 p.m.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.