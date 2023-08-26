Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Heat Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

By Terry Spencer
Published 
Florida
Associated Press
article

DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during one of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds "Fair-Side Chats" at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Republican and Democratic presidential hopefuls are visiting (Getty Images)

Expand

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for most of the state’s Gulf coast as forecasters say a weather system off the coast of Mexico could soon become a tropical storm and start moving toward the area.

DeSantis’ declaration covers the Gulf coast from the southwestern city of Fort Myers north through Panama City in the Panhandle. Thirty-three of the state’s 67 counties are covered in the declaration.

The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 70% chance the system will become a tropical storm by Monday and a 90% chance overall. Currently, it would be named "Idalia" if no other tropical storm form before it.

How do Tropical Cyclones get their names?

Have you ever shared a name with a tropical storm or hurricane? Chances are you have. Believe it or not, tropical cyclones have been given names since the early 1950s. While the names may seem familiar to some, and foreign to others, there's a method to the madness. FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey breaks it down.

Forecast models do not show the storm’s center approaching the areas of southwest Florida where deadly Hurricane Ian struck last year.

It not immediately clear if the storm would reach hurricane strength or exactly where it will go. Still, any storm of this nature can cause massive flooding, power outages, coastal storm surge and tornadoes.

Hurricane Ian clean up continues in Florida

As the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins, residents along Fort Myers Beach in Florida are still cleaning up from last year's season. Hurricane Ian devastated the Lee Island Coast last summer. How far the area has come and how much it has to go.

DeSantis said in a statement that he issued his executive order "out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week."

"I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked," he said.

Forecast models have the storm curving to the northeast toward Florida, coming ashore along the Gulf coast north of Tampa near the Big Bend area and then heading diagonally across the state to emerge again in the Atlantic Ocean near southeast Georgia.

So far this year, the U.S. East Coast has been spared from cyclones. But out west, Tropical Storm Hilary caused widespread flooding, mudslides and road closures earlier this month in Mexico, California, Nevada and points to the north.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently said the 2023 hurricane season would be far busier than initially forecast, partly because of extremely warm ocean temperatures. The season runs through Nov. 30, with August and September typically the peak.