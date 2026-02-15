Atlanta man shot while pretending to be police now facing charges

article

The Brief A 22-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly pretended to be a police officer while trying to kick down the victim's door. Jarod Jordan was shot in the attempt and charged after being taken to the hospital. The incident happened at an apartment on James Jackson Parkway NW.



A 22-year-old man accused of trying to kick down the door at an Atlanta apartment while impersonating a police officer is now facing charges after being shot.

What we know:

Jaron Jordan is charged with impersonating a police officer, loitering and prowling, and criminal trespass with damage to property.

Atlanta police responded to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of James Jackson Parkway NW just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found Jordan suffering from gunshot wounds, but he was alert, conscious, and breathing. Jordan was taken to the hospital before being charged.

The victim told police Jordan attempted to kick in their door several times while claiming to be police. The victim then shot through the door, hitting Jordan, police said.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether Jordan knew the victim.