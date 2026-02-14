Man impersonating police officer shot in Atlanta, police say

The Brief Officers say Jordan Jackson, 22, was shot while impersonating a police officer in Atlanta. Jackson was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive,



A man was shot while pretending to be a police officer, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

According to officers, they got a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. Friday. Officers responded t the 1200 block of James Jackson Parkway NW. When they got there, they found Jaron Jordan, 22, who had been shot.

Jordan was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police said they began to investigate and determined that Jordan was claiming to be a police officer and banging on a woman's door. They said it appears he was trying to kick in the door and the apartment owner shot him through the door.

What's next:

Jordan has been charged with impersonating a police officer, loitering and prowling and criminal trespass — damage to property.

As of noon Saturday, it doesn't appear he has been booked into the jail yet, meaning he is likely still in the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police didn't release the extent of Jordan's injuries.