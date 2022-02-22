Brief warming trend in Georgia could push temperatures near record highs

It's starting to feel like spring in Georgia, at least for the next few days.

It was bright and sunny on Tuesday with temperatures in the high 60s, showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into northwest Georgia overnight.

The cold front is expected to linger north of Georgia, bringing cool air with it on Wednesday.

Warm air will take its place and temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the high 70s.

Thursday is on track to be the warmest day this week, rivaling the record of 79 degrees in 2018.

The warming trend will last briefly. Temperatures will plummet over the weekend and into next week with highs projected in the 40s by Monday.

Don't worry, though, the next month projects to have plenty of above-average temperatures.

