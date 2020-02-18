Black ice possible in north Georgia, metro Atlanta through midday Friday

The greatest threat through Friday morning is black ice. Subfreezing temperatures could produce ice from the water runoff from the rain Thursday evening. Watch for isolated slick spots around sunrise into mid-morning.

GDOT ISSUES WARNING ABOUT BLACK ICE THROUGH FRIDAY

Areas farther south are under a special weather statement suggesting the possibility for black ice through sunrise Friday. There will be an elevated risk for black ice on overpasses and bridges, so use extra caution in those areas.

Officials say you should plan on slippery road conditions in the morning or evening commute.

Some schools in extreme north Georgia have opted to either close Friday or delay their school start times.

Drier air will move in for Friday through Sunday with lots of sunshine for the weekend.

