Atlanta weekend forecast shows another wet, soggy stretch with thunderstorms possible into Monday

Atlanta is preparing for another wet weekend, with heavier rain and thunderstorms expected on and off through the beginning of next week, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.

A few showers will arrive on Friday, mainly across the mountains in North Georgia. Steadier, heavier rain will arrive on Saturday afternoon from as far north as Blairsville to south of Macon. Rain showers will continue on and off through Monday night.

Greatest chance of thunderstorms

Thunderstorms are possible, especially on Monday as a strong area of low pressure develops to the west and passes through.

Weekend rain totals

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jeff Hill says rain totals could range anywhere from one to three inches generally, with localized higher amounts.

Areas around Atlanta, Carrollton, and Covington could see rain totals between one and half to close to five inches.

Further south, around LaGrange, Griffin, and Thomaston, rain totals could range from less than one and a half inches to upwards of four inches.

Farther north, around Caton, Rome and Gainesville, we could see rain totals between two and four inches.

When will the rain leave?

The good news is the rain will move on, as the rain system will exit our area late Monday.

Conditions will then become drier for next week and cooler air will be expected to return.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.