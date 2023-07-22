2 tornadoes confirmed in Pickens County Thursday

Two tornadoes hit Pickens County during Thursday's bout of thunderstorms and flooding. The National Weather Service confirmed the natural disasters Saturday evening.

Officials say there was an EF0 along Caber Mill Road, and an EF1 along Fitts Road. These ratings are based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale that reflect the speeds of a 3-second gust of wind. For example, an EF0 measures anywhere between 65 and 85 mph. An EF1 is 86 to 110 mph.

They also say most of the damage that was done Thursday was due to straight line wind damage.

