Pelosi spoke with chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff on preventing Trump from initiating nuclear attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has inquired with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing President Donald Trump from initiating a nuclear strike in the last remaining days of his presidency.
Pelosi aide says laptop stolen from her office during pro-Trump riot at US Capitol
A spokesperson for Pelosi confirmed Friday that the laptop used for presentations was stolen when the pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Pence, Pelosi share 'elbow bump' following Biden certification vote
Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi concluded a trying and at times scary joint session of Congress with an elbow bump in the predawn hours of Thursday.